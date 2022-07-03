ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

HappyDay: ‘End of the Kate Wolf Era’

By Oliver Cory
 3 days ago

Casey O'Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I'm feeling deep gratitude for community, for the sharing and gathering that weaves the tapestry of...

The Velvet Bandit, Mendocino County’s homegrown street artist, has once again adorned some of Willits’s drab municipal surfaces with her vibrant paste-ups. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Velvet told us she returned to her childhood home of Willits to spend time with family and in true guerilla artist fashion blast her art around town for the citizens of Willits to enjoy.
Flaming Hearts and Fireworks in Miranda: 4th of July Party in SoHum Is Both Traditional and Exotic!

Flaming art from Mischief Lab on display at Miranda’s Fourth of July party last night. [Videos by Jen Amidi]. Last night, fireworks exploded into the damp Northern California air from points across the Emerald Triangle. But the tiny town of Miranda (population 498) may have been the most colorful. Set among the redwoods along the Avenue of the Giants, the event fused a traditional neighborhood 4th of July with fire dancers and unique flaming art with a backdrop of enormous shadowy trees.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Annual Fort Bragg Salmon BBQ draws a crowd

FORT BRAGG, CA — Damp and cloudy weather on Saturday, July 2, did not affect the annual salmon barbeque event from drawing a sizeable crowd of people to feast on salmon, salad and corn while enjoying live band music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Coats and hats dominated over more summery outfits, but nothing seemed to affect the general mood of celebration. Regular attendees had come from as far as Florida and Louisiana. Three generations of a family from Clovis, complete with portable chairs, were marking their 32nd year of attendance. Cell phones snapped group photos non-stop, and, in spite of the damp, the line for Cowlick Ice Cream snaked around nearby pop-ups.
Frank Edwards: A Celebration of Life

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]com. A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 9th from noon to...
Deputies Revive Overdosing Ukiah Man Using Narcan

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. On 06-23-2022 at approximately 7:00 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to reports of a possible adult male overdosed in the 600 block of Pinoleville Drive in Ukiah, California. Emergency Medical Personnel requested law...
Shots Fired Leads to Loaded ‘Ghost Gun’, Says MCSO

On 06-25-2022 at approximately 4:39 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the area call. Deputies arrived in the 7700 block of North State Street (Redwood Valley, California) and began checking the area where they ultimately contacted Angelio Bettega [age 27 from Hopland].
Deputies identify 28-year-old in Willows death investigation last week

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died on Friday after deputies said they were investigating a suspicious death in the Willows area. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Jordan Windus of Corning was found dead in a trailer on the...
MCSO: Laytonville man arrested after standoff with deputies

A Laytonville man was arrested recently after an altercation with Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the 44400 block of Foster Avenue at 10:37 p.m. July 2 for a report of a man causing a disturbance, allegedly “banging on fences and yelling he was going to kill the occupants of the residences in the area.”
Two arrested on narcotics and other charges after traffic stop in Ukiah

Originally published 6-27-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 06-23-2022 at 11:25 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were on routine patrol in the 4400 block of Highway 20 in Ukiah, California. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a male driver who initially provided...
Man arrested after threatening to kill residents and sheriff's deputies

LAYTONVILLE, Calif. — The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office arrested a man over the weekend who threatened to kill residents and sheriff’s deputies. Thirty-seven-year-old Shane Workman from Laytonville was booked into Mendocino County Jail on Saturday after a standoff with law enforcement. Workman was reportedly banging on fences in...
