HappyDay: ‘End of the Kate Wolf Era’

FORT BRAGG, CA — Damp and cloudy weather on Saturday, July 2, did not affect the annual salmon barbeque event from drawing a sizeable crowd of people to feast on salmon, salad and corn while enjoying live band music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Coats and hats dominated over more summery outfits, but nothing seemed to affect the general mood of celebration. Regular attendees had come from as far as Florida and Louisiana. Three generations of a family from Clovis, complete with portable chairs, were marking their 32nd year of attendance. Cell phones snapped group photos non-stop, and, in spite of the damp, the line for Cowlick Ice Cream snaked around nearby pop-ups.

