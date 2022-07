FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Bikes and golf carts have become common in downtown Fairhope. And while most people are following the rules, some are not. Some people believe there’s a problem with the low-speed vehicle traffic. Tuesday, the Fairhope Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee met to discuss ways to fix it. A Corporal with the Fairhope Police Department sat in on that meeting and provided insight into what officers are doing to address this issue.

