The split french manicure is a popular choice for summer. The nail trend uses two colors for the line on the tip. You can customize the french manicure to fit your style. French manicures are the It nail-art trend right now. They can be minimal or maximal, colorful or understated, traditional or completely personalized — the choices are abound. If you typically like to put a fun spin on your nails, the newest iteration goes by the name of the split french manicure, and with it, the possibilities are limitless.

SKIN CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO