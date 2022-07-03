ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

UPDATE: Injured KY officers, fallen K-9 identified

By Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

UPDATE: (2:30 P.M. July 3, 2022): According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robby Williams one sheriff’s deputy and the emergency management director remain hospitalized. He adds that along with those wounded by gunfire, several other officers were treated for glass, shrapnel and other injuries.

ALLEN, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are releasing more information on the three law enforcement officers and identified the K-9 deputy killed in an ambush on Thursday night.

3rd officer dies after Floyd County shooting
K-9 Drago (Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities have previously identified the officers killed as Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Department Captain Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins. Petry and Frasure were pronounced dead Thursday night, and Chaffins died of his injuries on Friday.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s office has identified Constable Gary Wolfe, Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson and Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds as three of the individuals injured in the shootout. One of the injured still has not been publicly identified.

KSP has now identified the K-9 deputy who died Thursday night as the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Drago. Drago was a Belgian Malinois who specialized in drug detection. He had worked with the FCSO for six years.

The KSP Petry had worked in law enforcement for 31 years, serving two years with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 15 years with the KSP and 14 years with the Prestonsburg Police Department. Frasure had served the PPD since 1983, a 39-year career, and Chaffins joined the PPD in 2019. In a post announcing Chaffins’ End of Watch, the PPD says Chaffins also served as an EMT and firefighter. Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton also confirmed Chaffins was a member of the Army National Guard.

“We have lost a true leader, an excellent officer, a wonderful person and our beloved friend. The FCSO will never be the same. Our hearts are broken,” the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said of Petry in a Facebook Post.

“This is another hard morning for Kentucky as we mourn the loss of three brave officers and a K-9 who gave their lives while protecting the people of Floyd County,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Britainy and I ask the commonwealth to join us in praying for the family and loved ones of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins. Let us stand together in honoring these heroes and their sacrifice, and pray for a full recovery for those injured. “

First responders, KY leaders react to deadly shooting

KSP was called to assist at the scene at approximately 6:44 p.m. after the exchange of gunfire had already begun. The gunfire continued until the suspect, 49-year-old Lance Storz, was arrested shortly before 10 p.m.. He is facing both murder and attempted murder charges, and a charge of assault on a service animal.

