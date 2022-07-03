ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Budzinski away from Blue Jays after daughter Julia’s death

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 2 days ago

Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski is away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday.

“The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family for the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement. “I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”

Budzinski left the team to spend time with his wife, Monica, and his other children, Josh and Lily. Julia Budzinski’s age is unknown.

Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Budzinski’s roommate in Triple-A, made a public offering of support on Sunday.

“He’s someone I consider a dear friend,” Hinch told reporters . “His daughter is the same age as my daughters. Tough morning. Baseball is a big family. … Keep him in your thoughts.”

Red Sox manager also offered condolences.

Mark Budzinski
“Our thoughts and prayers to Mark, the first base coach for the Blue Jays and the Blue Jay family,” Cora told reporters . “I just found out about his daughter passing away in an accident. It puts everything in perspective.

“It’s a terrible way to get us back to reality but, like I said, thoughts and prayers and I know it’s a tough time for him and the organization and everybody involved.”

Budzinski and Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo left the during the third inning of the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday night. The Blue Jays’ clubhouse was closed to reporters afterwards, with the team saying Budzinski was “dealing with a personal matter.”

