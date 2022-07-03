Emerald Downs Fireworks Spectacular

This year the parade will be in a new location. Since Tolt Ave. will still be under construction, the Kiddy and Grand Parades will be held on Stossel St. The Kiddy Parade will begin on the Corner of Blanche and Stossel (King Street), gather at Memorial Park between 10:30-10:55 the Kiddy Parade will begin at 11AM. Everyone will head north on Stossel to E. Rutherford Street. The Grand Parade will begin at 11:30AM from and will head south on Stossel from E. Rutherford Street to Memorial Park.

CARNATION, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO