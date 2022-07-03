Emerald Downs Fireworks Spectacular

Join us for some Red, White and Blue family fun presented by the City of Sammamish! We will have a modified 4th of July this year with Food Trucks, Kids Activities, an Outdoor Yard Games. area and Giveaways! The event kicks off at 6 pm with the fireworks show happening...
Tacoma's Incline Cider House is releasing Beare cans — a new cider with a “honeycrisp apple flavor" — this weekend. Try out the flavor with a pint for $3 or pick up a to-go pack of four for $12 between 12-6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about Incline Cider House here.
Where: Snoqualmie Community Park; upper/lower soccer fields, & YMCA Parking Lot. Limited ADA Parking at YMCA Parking Lot 35018 SE Ridge St. Cascade View Elementary School (CVES) 35018 SE Ridge St. Church on the Ridge (35221 SE Douglas St. Sno-King (35323 SE Douglas St.) NWMN (35131 SE Douglas St.) Parking...
Down Home 4th July event is the City of Issaquah’s annual celebration of Independence Day. This FREE event offers family friendly activities for the entire community including: the Kids ‘n Pets Parade, Memorial Field festivities, Live Music, food trucks and more. This year the event and parade will feature a 4th of July themed Costume Contest! This is a Downtown Issaquah Association (DIA) event with support from the City of Issaquah, and DIA partners.
This year the parade will be in a new location. Since Tolt Ave. will still be under construction, the Kiddy and Grand Parades will be held on Stossel St. The Kiddy Parade will begin on the Corner of Blanche and Stossel (King Street), gather at Memorial Park between 10:30-10:55 the Kiddy Parade will begin at 11AM. Everyone will head north on Stossel to E. Rutherford Street. The Grand Parade will begin at 11:30AM from and will head south on Stossel from E. Rutherford Street to Memorial Park.
We are back! Join us for Kirkland’s Annual 4th of July Celebration. This family-friendly parade will take place along downtown Kirkland and will feature processions from local shops, dance groups, government representatives, and much more. Bring your friends, kids, and furry ones for this much-anticipated community celebration. Our motto for this year is Celebrate Kirkland, Together Again and we can’t wait to celebrate with you in July.
Known as one of the most stunningly beautiful and stylish cities in America, Seattle is also the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Revealing in the boundless nature-based activities with your sweetheart or touring the art scene around the city are wonderful ways to spend a romantic day. If you are planning a couple’s getaway and looking for romantic places in Seattle. Look at this list!
Fireworks Over Des Moines returns for 4th of July 2022. Due to construction the event on the marina floor will be a little smaller, but the fireworks will be as big as ever. There will be NO PARKING at the North Marina parking lot and attendance will be limited. But there will still be live music, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden for you to enjoy.
Seattle’s neighborhoods are diverse and distinctive. Looking for an animated party scene, a laid-back, kid-friendly community, or the best spot to escape into nature? There’s a neighborhood in the Emerald City to satisfy your search. While Seattle has over 100 neighborhoods, this list will dive into some of...
Dog lovers, be prepared: the Western Washington 2022 Summer Cluster of Dog Shows approaches. According to a news release from the American Kennel Club, the three-day event will feature three different dog shows, featuring 164 breeds with about 1,500 dogs entered in each show. The dog shows will take place...
One of Seattle’s newest waterfront restaurants, Lakeside, opened on June 16th, just in time for the summer. Located at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler’s Cove), Lakeside offers guests unparalleled views of the downtown Seattle skyline and Lake Union while enjoying a five-course prix fixe dinner menu, weekend brunch, or a sip-and-savor a la carte menu featuring bold flavors and unique ingredients.
(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
After more than two years, Seattle’s beloved Pacific Science Center has finally reopened!. The sprawling, five-building complex, which sits right under the Space Needle, was built for the 1962 World’s Fair. It closed in March 2020, along with everything else. While other institutions and attractions got back up and running, the science center has been mostly closed for almost two and a half years.
5.) Sir Mix-A-Lot Sir Mix-A-Lot made his claim to fame in the 90s with some of the biggest trending songs such as Buttermilk Biscuits, Baby's got back and I Like Big Butts. All of these became synonymous with the 90s and early 2000s. Funny enough, Sir Mix-A-Lot still lives in Auburn Washington, and is seen out and about in different cities such as Kent, Auburn, Tacoma, and yes Seattle.
SEATTLE — The next time you visit Tutta Bella and bring your gas receipt, it will save you some money. The well-known Neapolitan pizza restaurant is offering customers a discount on what the average price of gas is going for in the Seattle area at four of its locations: Wallingford, Columbia City, South Lake Union, and Issaquah.
A scoundrel has taken the controls of Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum’s 1920s dining car and, with no outside help on the way, it’s up to the passengers to use their puzzle-solving skills to help stop the runaway train. Sure, the train isn’t moving. There’s not really an unsavory...
After a 2-year hiatus, the City of Maple Valley is pleased to bring back its annual 4th of July celebration, the Maple Valley Family 4th Event! This year's family-friendly event will take place on Sunday, July 3rd at Lake Wilderness Park sponsored by Edward Jones Maple Valley. There will be a special performance of the National Anthem by the Maple Valley Jr. Idol Winner. The date may be different but the event still features the great things from before: live entertainment, picnic games, The Pie Baking Contest and fireworks accompanied by the Maple Valley Youth Symphony at 10pm.
My wife and I were just mildly interested in traveling to Alaska when we booked a cruise in June this year. We were actually more interested in experiencing what life is like aboard a cruise ship and visiting Alaska was just an added bonus. As it turns out, it was a pleasant surprise.
Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
