Beverly Hills, CA

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Are Expecting Their First Baby Together

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting their first baby together!

Aiko was spotted in Beverly Hills with Big Sean on Saturday (July 2) with her baby bump on full display. TMZ Hip Hop obtained the photos and you can see them here . According to the outlet, the longtime couple and frequent collaborators have been together on and off since 2016. This will be the " While We're Young" singer's second child. She is also mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love , who she shares with singer O'Ryan .

Last month, a fan on Twitter said that they saw the couple in public — sparking rumors that the couple is expecting their first baby together. "I jus saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean," wrote the fan on June 14.

Back in 2020, the couple hinted at marriage during an IG Live . "You look good fo’ sure," Sean said to Aiko, to which she responded, "Oh yeah, why don’t chu marry me?" Sean replied, "Sh-t, it’s in the works, don’t even trip." The couple previously collaborated on their 2016 album TWENTY88 which included the songs "Selfish," "2 Minute Warning," "On The Way," "Memories Faded," and more.

