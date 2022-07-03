Celebrity health coach shares tips on how to have a healthy 4th of July BBQ

Have you ever had a fine-dining meal that made you genuinely happy? Even just for a fleeting moment, in the throes of food-induced ecstasy?I haven’t. As part of my job, I have had the chance to go to some fancy restaurants. Restaurants I probably couldn’t afford normally. And I do enjoy them, but at least part of it is knowing I should enjoy them because of how much it might cost normally.Yes, this parfait topped with truffle shavings is good, but is it delicious, truly delicious?This past weekend, I had something truly delicious and it was not in a fine-dining...

