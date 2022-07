A 13-year-old driver who survived a fiery car crash in which three passengers were killed has been charged with three counts of manslaughter. The driver was in the custody of juvenile authorities on Tuesday, according to The St Louis Dispatch.Officer Steve Michael with the Florissant police said that the suspect has been turned over to the St Louis County Family Court in Clayton, west of downtown St Louis. Officer Michael didn’t identify the boy. Three boys died in the crash – two aged 13 and one aged nine. On Tuesday afternoon, none of them had been positively identified, The...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO