Tom Cruise reaches another milestone -- his 60th birthday

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Sure, Tom Cruise earned an Oscar nomination for “Born on the Fourth of July.” But the “Top Gun: Maverick” star was actually born a day earlier.

Tom Cruise turned 60 on Sunday.

Cruise, who was born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, is enjoying roaring success at the box office with his “Top Gun” sequel. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards -- for best actor in “Born on the Fourth of July” in 1989, and “Jerry Maguire” in 1996; and for best supporting actor in “Magnolia” (1999).

Cruise also played memorable roles in “A Few Good Men,” “The Firm,” “Minority Report” and “Mission: Impossible” to name a few.

Can anyone forget Cruise sliding across the floor in a button-down shirt and briefs while Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock & Roll” blared in “Risky Business”?

And of course, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in both “Top Gun” movies.

Cruise has worked alongside two best actor Oscar winners -- Paul Newman in the “The Color of Money” and Dustin Hoffman in “Rain Man.”

In May 2021, Cruise returned his three Golden Globe Awards after a published report exposing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity, Variety reported.

Cruise has also established himself as a director with the “Mission: Impossible” movies, which began in 1995. The franchise has since had five sequels and two more are planned, according to Variety.

Add in his stunt work, and Cruise has led a diverse career in film.

Happy birthday, Tom.

