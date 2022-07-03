ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Cruise reaches another milestone -- his 60th birthday

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uGtz_0gTnwDyU00

Sure, Tom Cruise earned an Oscar nomination for “Born on the Fourth of July.” But the “Top Gun: Maverick” star was actually born a day earlier.

Tom Cruise turned 60 on Sunday.

Cruise, who was born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, is enjoying roaring success at the box office with his “Top Gun” sequel. He has been nominated for three Academy Awards -- for best actor in “Born on the Fourth of July” in 1989, and “Jerry Maguire” in 1996; and for best supporting actor in “Magnolia” (1999).

Cruise also played memorable roles in “A Few Good Men,” “The Firm,” “Minority Report” and “Mission: Impossible” to name a few.

Can anyone forget Cruise sliding across the floor in a button-down shirt and briefs while Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock & Roll” blared in “Risky Business”?

And of course, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in both “Top Gun” movies.

Cruise has worked alongside two best actor Oscar winners -- Paul Newman in the “The Color of Money” and Dustin Hoffman in “Rain Man.”

In May 2021, Cruise returned his three Golden Globe Awards after a published report exposing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity, Variety reported.

Cruise has also established himself as a director with the “Mission: Impossible” movies, which began in 1995. The franchise has since had five sequels and two more are planned, according to Variety.

Add in his stunt work, and Cruise has led a diverse career in film.

Happy birthday, Tom.

1980 - Photo of Tom Cruise UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1980: Photo of Tom Cruise (Michael Ochs Archives)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Rocks Out At Adele Concert For His 60th Birthday

Birthdays with Adele! Tom Cruise said "Hello" to 60 a few days early as he celebrated his special day at the BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun star reportedly spent the evening in the venue's VIP suite where staff sang "Happy Birthday" to the Hollywood A-Lister before he blew out the candles on a strawberry sponge cake. "Tom looked like he had an absolute blast," an eyewitness reportedly spilled to The Sun, noting he was seen "bopping around" and singing to Adele's music throughout the night. "He was really going for it with his dancing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Adam Sandler left ‘bleeding terribly’ after an accident in bed

Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film, Hustle, on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But before he could talk about anything, Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Bob Seger
Person
Dustin Hoffman
Person
Paul Newman
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Michael Ochs#A Few Good Men#The Mission
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Universal Studios Park Closing Beloved Attraction

Universal Studios Orlando (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report sees on average over 7.5 million patrons annually. Just 36 miles away Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report sees on average close to 19 million annually. Disappointing that number of fans can be devastating.
ORLANDO, FL
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Dead at 27, Found in Los Angeles Parking Lot

Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27. Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the filing, the case has been “deferred pending additional investigation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy