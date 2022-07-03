ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kurt Angle On Gable Steveson’s WWE Prospects, Potentially Managing Him

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Angle is a fan of Gable Steveson and sees big potential in him of the company decides to give him a push. Angle spoke with NBC Sports Boston for a new interview and discussed the Olympic gold medalist, who is...

411mania.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Ronda Rousey Demanded Liv Morgan Beat Her

A selfless star. The WWE women’s division has come a long way and a lot of that is due to their star power. The company has a group of top names who have taken the division further than almost anyone could have thought possible. However, at some point you need someone new to fill in the spots, and that seems to be what one of the top starts wanted to do with a new face.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
WWE
International Business Times

WWE Backstage Plans For Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry Revealed

The backstage plans for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s ongoing rivalry have reportedly been revealed. Reigns and Lesnar, two of the most powerful figures at present in the WWE Company, are once again scheduled to come face to face at the upcoming event of SummerSlam. Lesnar, who lost his...
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Comments on Smackdown Women’s Title Win, What Ronda Rousey Told Her After

Liv Morgan is your Smackdown Women’s Champion after cashing in at Money in the Bank on Ronda Rousey, and she shared her thoughts on the win in a new video. WWE posted a clip of Morgan after the match talking about picking up the win over Ronda Rousey, what Rousey said to her after the match and more. You can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Former Nia Jax Calls Out Wrestling Entertainment Series For Continuing To Advertise Her

In a post on Twitter, Lina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax), called out the people behind upstart promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for falsely advertising her. She used to be set for a match with CJ Perry (fka Lana), but Perry is no longer part of the show and it seems Fanene isn’t either. The event is currently scheduled to take place on July 9.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
ComicBook

Bobby Lashley's United States Championship Win Sets Up an Incredible Survivor Series 2022 Match

Bobby Lashley became a three-time WWE United States Champion on Saturday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, successfully forcing Austin Theory to tap out via The Hurt Lock. Shortly after Lashley's victory celebration was over, fans online immediately started speculating over what this title reign could mean, and the thought of the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November immediately came to mind. Assuming WWE will continue the Brand vs. Brand storyline that has been attached to Survivor Series for several years, "The All Mighty" will take on current Intercontinental Champion Gunther if both men are still champions by then. Fans started salivating over the possibility of that matchup and you can see some of the reactions in the list below!
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Planning Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Rematch For SummerSlam

WWE is reportedly planning to give Ronda Rousey her rematch between Liv Morgan at WWE Summerslam. As noted last night, Morgan cashed in her newly-won Money in the Bank briefcase on Rousey after the latter beat Natalya, capturing the Smackdown Women’s Championship. A new report from F4W Online notes that the current plan is for Rousey to challenge Morgan for the title at the July 30th PPV.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Better Brock Lesnar Opponents Instead of Roman Reigns After WWE SummerSlam 2022

There is no debate that outside of The Rock, Brock Lesnar has perpetually been the biggest opponent possible for Roman Reigns for seven straight years. That is because WWE doesn't bother to invest enough in anyone else to put them on the same level. Instead, the company keeps copying and pasting this match into oblivion, and apologists will perpetually make the argument that it is the best marquee match.
WWE
411mania.com

Otis Loses Hot Dog Eating Contest, Throws Up On WWE Raw

Otis fell short in a hot dog eating contest on WWE Raw, but it was Chad Gable who really lost after Otis threw up. Tonight’s Raw had a big cookout sequence that included Akira Tozawa beating Otis and others by eating 48 hot dogs. GTable wasn’t happy and wanted a recount, but didn’t get the chance when American Alpha had to leave to team with Theory in a six-man tag team match against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Raw Preview (7/4): Money In The Bank Fallout, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

The Mysterios are back in the “619” and set for action on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”. Rey and Dominik Mysterio will team up in front of the fans in their hometown of San Diego, California. They’re scheduled to face The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Balor and Priest confronted the Mysterios during a backstage segment during last Monday’s “Raw” and appeared to make an overture to Dominik.
SAN DIEGO, CA
411mania.com

Four-Way AAA Match Announced For Ric Flair’s Last Match Show

AAA is set to hold a four-way bout during the Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Monday that Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, Taurus, and Bandido will to battle at the July 31st event in Nashville, Texas. You can see the updated lineup below for...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Would Be Up For a Return to WWE NXT

Bianca Belair is busy on Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion, but she says she would love to go back to NXT for an appearance. Several main roster stars have returned to NXT for brief runs including Natalya and the Viking Raiders, and while speaking with Wrestling Inc Belair said she would be interested in doing the same.
WWE
411mania.com

Montez Ford on the WWE Draft Possibly Forcing a Split for The Street Profits, His Dream of Becoming WWE Champion

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022, The Street Profits member Montez Ford discussed a potential breakup for the tag team and what it would mean for their futures in WWE. Ford also discussed his dream of eventually becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.:
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
WWE
411mania.com

Tyrus Recalls Getting Advice From Dusty Rhodes On His Funkasaurus Gimmick

Tyrus worked with Dusty Rhodes on making his Funkasaurus gimmick work in WWE, and he recently recalled the advice the late legend gave him. The former Brodus Clay played the Funkasaurus gimmick starting in 2012 until he was released in 2014, and he looked back at coming up with the character on a recent episode of the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear

– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: New Title Match Revealed, More

Later this month, at the summer’s biggest event, Theory will get a rematch for the WWE United States Title. The second battle of Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank saw Theory lose the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley. Theory would ultimately triumph in the main contest and earn the Men’s MITB briefcase. Lashley was enjoying his championship victory until Theory interrupted him to start tonight’s RAW.
NASHVILLE, TN

