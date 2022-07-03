ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Jakobsen: My admiration for Groenewegen is completely gone

By Peter Stuart
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) sprinted to a fifth sprint victory at the Tour de France in Sønderborg on stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France, after stage 2 winner Fabio Jakobsen found himself boxed in and unable to sprint.

Jakobsen, in his Tour debut, inspired many with his victory yesterday, which marked an exceptional return to form from his near-fatal injuries from the Tour of Poland in 2020 - but he struggled to celebrate for his Dutch compatriot, who served a 9-month ban for causing the crash.

“Yeah, I think he shows that he's a good sprinter,” Jakobsen said after the finish. “I have to say that before the crash I admired his palmarès and I kind of looked up to him a bit.

“But now that is completely gone after the crash because of the mistake he made. I think that's normal.”

The crash at the Tour of Poland resulted in Jakobsen being placed in an induced coma, and he then underwent multiple reconstructive surgeries to facial injuries - including severe damage to his jaw and teeth.

Read More

Tour de France: Groenewegen wins stage 3 sprint in Sønderborg

Tour de France 2022: Results & News

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France – live TV and streaming

“So it’s nice for him to win but it doesn’t really affect me,” Jakobsen added.

Jakobsen lamented the finish that saw him unable to compete for the sprint win.

“I think the team until the last corner did a perfect job,” he said. “All the guys pulled very hard - I was quite easy on the wheels. But then I think in the last corner we should have stayed a bit more on the right with Florian [Sénéchal] so nobody could pass.”

“I chose to remain calm - hope that Michael Mørkøv would swing out. Unfortunately he thought I was on the wheel. I was not. I think there I lost my chance to sprint for the win because I was just too far back. This is also sprinting but you can understand that I'm a little bit frustrated.”

The result was clearly a disappointment for the Belgian team, who would have enjoyed securing a second win in a row after the contentious selection of Jakobsen over Mark Cavendish as star sprinter.

The team expressed elsewhere that the train was mixed up after the final corner - Yves Lampaert could also be heard offering feedback to Mattia Cattaneo by the team bus, on his position in the final kilometres of the race.

Jakobsen felt his form was good, and remains confident that he will be able to contest for another sprint win at this year’s Tour.

“I know I've got it in my legs, the speed is there,” he said. “I just need to be able to get out and then go for the line.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France stage 5 LIVE result: Tadej Pogacar takes time from rivals as Simon Clarke wins stage

Tadej Pogacar passed his first Tour de France test with flying colours when he gained time over all his rivals on the cobbled roads in a vintage fifth stage on Wednesday.The two-time defending champion, who was expected to suffer on the 19km of cobbles peppering the 157-km ride from Lille, finished 51 seconds behind stage winner Simon Clarke of Australia but left the overall contenders behind.“It was a really good day for me, I didn’t have any bad luck and I felt good on the cobbles,” said Pogacar, who as a professional has never taken part in the Paris-Roubaix cobbled...
CYCLING
BBC

Tour de France 2022: Wout van Aert claims victory on stage four

Wout van Aert's sensational escape in the final 10km of stage four gave him his first win at this year's Tour de France and extended his overall lead. The Belgian had finished second in each of the first three stages of this year's race but this time his plan worked to perfection.
CYCLING
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 4 of 21 …. 21. Brandon McNulty (USA) — +1:08 (top American) 45. Sepp Kuss (USA) — +1:32. 80. Chris Froome (GBR) — +2:20. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Groenewegen
Person
Fabio Jakobsen
Person
Mattia Cattaneo
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Michael Mørkøv
GolfWRX

Jon Rahm calls for Ryder Cup 2027 venue to be ‘de-Americanized’

The selection of Ryder Cup courses has always been crucial to the success and failure of the USA and European teams. The US team was always going to be favoured at Whistling Straits at the most recent of matches, eventually winning easily by 10 points, whilst they also picked up a large margin victory at Hazeltine in 2016.
GOLF
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 5 preview: Route map and profile today as cobbles provide treacherous test

Stage five of the Tour de France presents one of the hardest tests of the entire 2022 race as the peloton takes on 11 sectors of cobblestones on a hilly 157km route from Lille to La Porte du Hainaut.The cobbles – or pavé – provide an often brutal challenge on the Paris-Roubaix monument race, where crashes are frequent and injuries commonplace, and the riders will need all their bike-handling skills in order to stay upright and avoid an incident which could lose them time or even force them to abandon the Tour. Follow Stage 5 live!The stage begins with...
CYCLING
Motor1.com

See The One-Off Ferrari Breadvan Crash During 2022 Le Mans Classic

Over the weekend, motorsport fans had the pleasure of watching what was arguably one of the most exciting Formula 1 races in recent years. However, there was also another must-see event as the biennial Le Mans Classic took place on the famous Circuit de la Sarthe. Much like the action-packed F1 race at Silverstone, the race in France was not without costly incidents.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour De France#Dutch#S Nderborg Tour De France
golfmagic.com

Golfers in BUST-UP with dog walker at UK golf club

A number of Scottish golfers are said to have been coming more and more into conflict with post-lockdown runners and ramblers, according to a report in The Times. The publication has identified several incidents at golf clubs in the country where disputes are happening as a result of people either failing to clear up after their pets on the course, or joggers simply not leaving the fairway when golfers are about to hit their tee shots.
GOLF
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy