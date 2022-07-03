ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Jin’s ‘Super Tuna’ Was a ‘Spontaneous Song’ Prompted by a Fishing Trip

By Julia Dzurillay
 2 days ago

“Super Tuna” is a unique, fun song that totally makes sense for this fun-loving BTS member. Jin explained some of the inspiration behind his 2021 release, “Super Tuna.” Here’s what we know about this track and its corresponding YouTube choreography video.

BTS’ Jin released ‘Super Tuna’ in 2021

BTS sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jin during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When he’s not releasing music with BTS, Jin appears as a solo artist. This “ Worldwide Handsome” artist dropped “Super Tuna” around his birthday in 2021, complete with a fun “choreography” video. Since its premiere, this clip has earned over 65 million views on YouTube.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cQA7VKSvXFM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Why did Jin do ‘Super Tuna’? This solo song came from Jin going fishing with BUMZU

This production was, of course, inspired by Jin’s passion for fishing, which doesn’t necessarily surprise fans. This vocalist even enjoyed the hobby during IN THE SOOP, where he and Suga appeared in a boat together.

“‘Super Tuna’ was never planned out—I just wanted to try going fishing with BUMZU, and we decided to make a song while we were at it,” Jin said during an interview with Weverse Magazine . “It was originally a spontaneous song. It was just something we did to pass the time, you know?”

BUMZU is a singer, composer, and music producer under Pledis Entertainment. Although he does not appear in the music video, Jin stars in the choreography, complete with overalls and a t-shirt with a tuna on the front.

“But even if I originally make something just to pass the time, once ARMY reacts to that, it’s not a time-killer anymore—now it’s something I do for fun ,” he mentioned. “I think seeing ARMY’s reactions helps me communicate with them.”

ARMYs shared their support for Jin’s latest project, with the YouTube video for “Super Tuna” reaching 65 million views as of June 2022. The production earned over 5 million likes and comments about Jin’s “cute” and “adorable” original song.

“Jin, I hope you know how much joy this song brought,” one YouTube user wrote, “it makes me smile every time. Thank you!”

“Admit it, who has watched this masterpiece 30 times,” another commented. “This is the best tuna song I’ve ever listened to.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aqtSOksH-NE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

BTS’ Jin released the solo song ‘Abyss’ in 2020

“Super Tuna” wouldn’t be the only JinHit original, as this performer debuted “Abyss” in 2020, partially informed by his COVID-19 experience. The YouTube video for that track earned over 30 million views.

In conjunction with BTS’ albums, Jin released solo songs like Love Yourself: Answer’s “Epiphany” and Map of the Soul: 7’s “Moon.” With the members branching off to work on solo projects in 2022, some ARMYs expect more music from this Worldwide Handsome singer.

J-Hope already announced his first new single and his upcoming appearance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Music Festival. Of course, fans can catch up with Jin on his individual Instagram account and Weverse.

