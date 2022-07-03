‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’: Ethan Slaps His Mother’s Butt and Calls Her ‘Sexy’

TLC ’s I Love a Mama’s Boy Season 3 Episode 3 is here. Ethan and Esther are one mother/son duo that leaves us a little confused. Their interactions are a bit on the flirty side, with Ethan even slapping his mother’s backside at one point. Here’s what happened last time on the reality show .

Esther and Ethan have an unusual relationship

A couple embraces | Oziel Gomez via Unsplash

Esther and Ethan communicate in a way others find flirtations. For example, as soon as Ethan enters the room, Esther says, “Look how handsome!” In response, Ethan says, “You’re so sexy.” He then reaches up to fix his mother’s hair and his mother says, “How about a kiss for good luck?” as she puckers her lips and moves her head up.

Ethan says he has a “hot” mom and he’s not afraid to admit it. “I’ll be the first one to admit it,” says Ethan during the show. “I obviously don’t look at her in a sexual way, but I put her up on a pedestal for sure.”

Ethan and Esther get a little too close on the dance floor

Ethan is engaged and is preparing for the mother-son dance that will take place on his wedding day. Their dancing during rehearsal took on a bit of a flirty turn. Even the dance instructor seemed a uncomfortable. At one point, Ethan slapped his mother’s behind and made some inappropriate comments (he told his mother to “grind” on him).

When looking for a song to dance to, Ethan said he wanted to dance to “Sexual Healing.” When speaking to the dance instructor about the performance, Ethan said, “We want it to be romantic, sexual, sensual, everything.”

The instructor didn’t really know if their behavior was serious or a joke. Either way, it was a questionable way for a mother and son to behave. “I was like, ‘What?’ says Jose, the instructor. “I think he was joking but I think he might not have been joking, too. So, who knows?”

Esther says she will be a mother forever

Esther says her relationship with Ethan is a “special” one. “Ethan and I have a very special relationship,” says Esther. “Ethan and I like to do a lot of things together.” Esther says some of the activities they do together include bike riding and swimming.

Esther likes being around Ethan “all the time” and even pops his back pimples for him. “You can always come home. Mommy will always get those for you,” says Esther.”

Esther takes her role as a mother seriously . She doesn’t believe her job is done once her son reaches a certain age. She believes that being a mother is a lifelong commitment.

“Being a mom, it’s not something I signed up for to say, ‘Oh, you’re 18, you’re 20, you know, you’re on your own,’ she says. “Until I take my last breath, I’m a mother, and that’s first and foremost.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .