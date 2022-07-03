The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 Essence Festival so far
- Essence Festival took place this weekend at the New Orleans Convention Center and Caesers Superdome.
- Celebrities served bold looks at the annual celebration of Black music, fashion, food, and culture.
- From Ashanti to Lauryn Hill, see how the stars dressed for this year's Essence Festival.
The singer looked stunning in two different looks at the festival. Her first was a bubblegum pink dress with strong shoulders and a cape that extended down the back. She also performed in pink, this time in a bright Mugler jumpsuit with a sheer corset detail.Lauryn Hill looked super cool during her performance in a blue floral dress and bucket hat.
The iconic singer and rapper played with masculine and feminine styles for her performance look, pairing a black bucket hat and turtleneck underneath a floral dress with puff sleeves. Hill finished the look with a white belt and flower earrings.Lucky Daye looked sleek in metallic green pants and combat boots during his performance.
For his performance at the event, the singer-songwriter sported shiny green pants with black combat boots and a black tank top. He also wore dark sunglasses and a woven accessory around his shoulders.Jazmine Sullivan belted it out in a bright pink jumpsuit and orange cape coat.
Sullivan popped in a two-tone look featuring a pink jumpsuit and a bright orange cape coat. The singer paired the ensemble with metallic platform heels in a matching shade of pink.Patti LaBelle stunned in a silky red power suit.
The legendary singer and actress went for a sculptural red blazer that extended behind her and included matching pants.Summer Walker glistened in a silver chainmail set.
Walker, who was accused of culturally appropriating traditional Hmong jewelry at the BET Awards in June, wore a strapless mesh top and silvery skirt that showed off her midriff.Terrence J spoke during the festival in a groovy patterned top.
The entertainment reporter and TV host chose a marbled shirt in green, white, and orange for an on-stage appearance.Ambré went for a bandana-print pattern for her performance at the event.
The singer-songwriter from New Orleans wore the print head-to-toe in varying shades of red and orange, pairing it with a matching bandana. Her blue guitar strapped popped against the warm tones, giving the look an even funkier edge.Marquita McSwain donned an all-yellow look featuring a slinky halter top.
Actress and model McSwain donned a metallic yellow top that draped at the bust. She wore the look with a matching miniskirt and chunky yellow boots.LeToya Luckett wore a fun feathered minidress.
The former Destiny's Child singer dazzled in a pink dress made entirely of feathers. For accessories, Luckett stuck with silver jewelry and metallic heels.Machel Montano sported a black and red set with a matching bandana.
The Trinidadian soca singer smiled as he performed in a black and red matching set. His outfit appeared to be made from a patent leather-like material, embroidered with a red floral pattern on top.Arian Simone paired her black-and-white dress with a pop of pink.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Simone is the co-founder and general partner of Fearless Fund, the first VC fund by women of color for women of color. She donned a monochrome dress, complete with black feather shoulders, with a spunky pink heel.Jasmin Brown looked stylish on stage in a cropped floral blazer.
The comedian and radio host spoke on a panel at the festival in a multi-colored floral blazer. Photos Brown shared on her Instagram from the event show that she paired the look with a matching bra top, matching skirt, and gold platform heels.Read the original article on Insider
