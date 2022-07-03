The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2022 Essence Festival so far

Patti LaBelle, Ashanti, and Jazmine Sullivan at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

Essence Festival took place this weekend at the New Orleans Convention Center and Caesers Superdome.

Celebrities served bold looks at the annual celebration of Black music, fashion, food, and culture.

From Ashanti to Lauryn Hill, see how the stars dressed for this year's Essence Festival.

Ashanti attends and performs at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence; Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

Ashanti served up several pink looks, from a caped dress to a bright jumpsuit with sheer paneling.

The singer looked stunning in two different looks at the festival. Her first was a bubblegum pink dress with strong shoulders and a cape that extended down the back. She also performed in pink, this time in a bright Mugler jumpsuit with a sheer corset detail.

Lauryn Hill looked super cool during her performance in a blue floral dress and bucket hat.

The iconic singer and rapper played with masculine and feminine styles for her performance look, pairing a black bucket hat and turtleneck underneath a floral dress with puff sleeves. Hill finished the look with a white belt and flower earrings.

Lucky Daye performs onstage during the Essence Festival of Culture on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

Lucky Daye looked sleek in metallic green pants and combat boots during his performance.

For his performance at the event, the singer-songwriter sported shiny green pants with black combat boots and a black tank top. He also wore dark sunglasses and a woven accessory around his shoulders.

Jazmine Sullivan performs onstage during the Essence Festival of Culture on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

Jazmine Sullivan belted it out in a bright pink jumpsuit and orange cape coat.

Sullivan popped in a two-tone look featuring a pink jumpsuit and a bright orange cape coat. The singer paired the ensemble with metallic platform heels in a matching shade of pink.

Patti LaBelle performs onstage during the Essence Festival of Culture on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

Patti LaBelle stunned in a silky red power suit.

The legendary singer and actress went for a sculptural red blazer that extended behind her and included matching pants.

Summer Walker performs during the Essence Festival of Culture on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Summer Walker glistened in a silver chainmail set.

Walker, who was accused of culturally appropriating traditional Hmong jewelry at the BET Awards in June, wore a strapless mesh top and silvery skirt that showed off her midriff.

Terrence J speaks onstage during the Essence Festival of Culture on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Terrence J spoke during the festival in a groovy patterned top.

The entertainment reporter and TV host chose a marbled shirt in green, white, and orange for an on-stage appearance.

Ambré performs during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Ambré went for a bandana-print pattern for her performance at the event.

The singer-songwriter from New Orleans wore the print head-to-toe in varying shades of red and orange, pairing it with a matching bandana. Her blue guitar strapped popped against the warm tones, giving the look an even funkier edge.

Marquita McSwain attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Marquita McSwain donned an all-yellow look featuring a slinky halter top.

Actress and model McSwain donned a metallic yellow top that draped at the bust. She wore the look with a matching miniskirt and chunky yellow boots.

LeToya Luckett attends during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

LeToya Luckett wore a fun feathered minidress.

The former Destiny's Child singer dazzled in a pink dress made entirely of feathers. For accessories, Luckett stuck with silver jewelry and metallic heels.

Machel Montano performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence

Machel Montano sported a black and red set with a matching bandana.

The Trinidadian soca singer smiled as he performed in a black and red matching set. His outfit appeared to be made from a patent leather-like material, embroidered with a red floral pattern on top.

Arian Simone speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Arian Simone paired her black-and-white dress with a pop of pink.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Simone is the co-founder and general partner of Fearless Fund, the first VC fund by women of color for women of color. She donned a monochrome dress, complete with black feather shoulders, with a spunky pink heel.

Jasmin Brown speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Jasmin Brown looked stylish on stage in a cropped floral blazer.

The comedian and radio host spoke on a panel at the festival in a multi-colored floral blazer. Photos Brown shared on her Instagram from the event show that she paired the look with a matching bra top, matching skirt, and gold platform heels.