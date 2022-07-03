Nearly 6 inches of rain fell across DC Metro Saturday night, causing flooding
WUSA
3 days ago
WASHINGTON — The skies opened Saturday night, and it poured across the region. Nearly 6 inches of rain fell across Prince George's County, Montgomery County and D.C. Radar estimates five to seven inches of rain, with some estimates as high as 8 inches. Rainfall rates reached as two to three inches...
A dry Fourth of July was followed by a stormy Tuesday afternoon in the D.C. area. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in several Maryland counties. The weather service will be investigating possible tornadic activity in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. There is visual evidence showing tell-tale...
BREAKING: A tornado warning has been issued for Worcester and Somerset Counties until 10 p.m.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornado warnings across Maryland and dumped rain Tuesday afternoon across Central Maryland, leaving some damage in its wake.
Caroline County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service said a possible tornado was located over Bowie at 5:28 p.m., moving Southeast at 25 mph. Some Bowie residents reported felled trees after the storm struck.
There have been no reported injuries as a result of the weather.
Welp. I never thought I’d see a tornado hit Bowie, but here we are… pic.twitter.com/sHjdkydIJ0
Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a gorgeous end to the Independence Day holiday weekend, the threat of severe weather will unfold for Tuesday afternoon. A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday for thunderstorms with potentially damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail, and also brief downpours.
BOWIE, Md. - A tornado warning was issued in Prince George's County Tuesday evening, urging residents and others in the Bowie, Glenn Dale, and Mitchellville areas to seek shelter. According to several locals and the National Weather Service, the tornado was observed on the ground near Bowie just after 5:30...
UPDATE (7:28 p.m.) -- Severe thunderstorm warning canceled in Caroline County. UPDATE (7:09 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 7:45 p.m. in Caroline County on Maryland's Eastern Shore. At 7:08 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Andrewsville, Delaware, to 7 miles...
Strong storms swept through Montgomery County Saturday night uprooting trees that damaged homes and power lines. Thousands of power outages were reported in the County and dozens of traffic lights were out in Silver Spring. One neighborhood in Potomac took the brunt of the storms. A tree fell on one...
Rockville, most of Maryland and Northern Virginia are all under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 PM tonight, July 2, 2022. The National Weather Service predicts severe thunderstorms are possible this evening, which could generate wind gusts up to 65 MPH. Because local rainfall amounts may range from 1 to 3 inches over an hour-long period at times, the NWS has also issued an Areal Flood Watch for the area until 10:00 PM tonight. Creeks and streams may overflow their banks, and flash flooding is possible in urban areas.
Baltimore residents are cleaning up after Saturday night's storms brought flooding. Residents in the 2000 block of North Fulton Avenue near Reisterstown Road said there aren't enough storm drains on the street, which leads to even worse flooding. Residents recorded video during Saturday night's heavy downpour. Some told 11 News...
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
Maryland State Police (MSP) arrested 14 climate protesters on Monday after they shut down a highway in the Washington, D.C., area amid Fourth of July traffic. MSP and Montgomery County Police responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Monday and found several protesters sitting on the ground on the inner loop of I-495 in Montgomery County, Md., blocking traffic.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It's been a long time, but RFK Stadium is once again the hottest place in Washington, D.C. D.C. Fire and EMS crews responded to the multi-use facility and former home of the Washington Nationals and Washington Commanders after they say several fires broke out in the stadium.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a traffic alert for drivers who use East North Avenue.
A portion of the road is closed in both directions because a sinkhole has opened on the sidewalk.
“Who knows,” Homeowner Quentin Bell said. “We don’t know what’s going on.”
The sinkhole has prompted authorities to shut down the section of East North Avenue between Homewood and Greenmount Avenues.
“The whole rest of the block could cave in today or tomorrow,” Bell said.
The hole is causing uncertainty for the people who live near it. It is on the sidewalk and stretches across three houses.
Quentin Bell owns one of those...
WASHINGTON (7News) — If you're trying to avoid all of the traffic in downtown Washington D.C. on the Fourth of July, 7News is On Your Side with a way to watch the fireworks Monday night from the comfort of your own home, right here on wjla.com. The National Park...
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The inner loop of I-495 near exit 30A/Route 29 was closed as of 12:25 p.m. due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. There is a traffic camera at that location of the interstate, but it was disabled. Prior to it going dark, at least […]
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Units (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a person who was injured by a fall on Billy Goat Trail A at the C&O canal at approximately noon on Sunday, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The fall occurred in the area of TM2/traverse and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run boating crash on Sunday on the Magothy River, police said Tuesday.
Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded at 10 p.m. to the river in Anne Arundel County for the crash.
Investigators believe a white center console vessel, about 25-feet-long, struck a Wellcraft boat at the Magothy River 6-knot entrance channel, and after hitting the boat, the white boat’s operator fled the scene.
Both occupants of the boat struck, a man and woman, were injured in the crash, police said. The woman, identified as Laura Slattery, of Pasadena, died of her injuries.
Police are still looking for the striking vessel. Anyone with information on the boat or the people operating it are asked to call Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.
A Maryland home sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage when a fast-moving fire broke out and rapidly spread, state authorities announced. A Trequassin Drive homeowner and neighbor in Stevensville in Queen Anne's County reported a structure fire to the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when smoke was located coming from the residence.
UPDATE: Additional vehicles are stuck on Route 40 at Jones Road and also in Joppa. Original story below… ——— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Multiple vehicles are trapped in floodwaters in the White Marsh area. At just after 9 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that multiple vehicles had become stuck in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Mercantile Road. Units are on …
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of of a fire at a two-story townhouse on the 900 block of Wild Forest Drive (off of Travis Ave) at approximately 2am on Monday morning, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The occupants of the home were...
