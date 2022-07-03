Nearly 6 inches of rain fell across DC Metro Saturday night, causing flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a traffic alert for drivers who use East North Avenue. A portion of the road is closed in both directions because a sinkhole has opened on the sidewalk. “Who knows,” Homeowner Quentin Bell said. “We don’t know what’s going on.” The sinkhole has prompted authorities to shut down the section of East North Avenue between Homewood and Greenmount Avenues. “The whole rest of the block could cave in today or tomorrow,” Bell said. The hole is causing uncertainty for the people who live near it. It is on the sidewalk and stretches across three houses. Quentin Bell owns one of those...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO