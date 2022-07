It is always special for a father to see his son succeed in life and for Scottie Pippen, he is finally getting to see his son Scotty Pippen Jr. perform on an NBA stage. Scotty who wasn't picked in the 2022 NBA Draft, was signed on a two-way contract by the Los Angeles Lakers and he continues to impress with the team at the Summer League.

