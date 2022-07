The Brooklyn Nets will likely continue to search for a trade partner for Kyrie Irving now that Kevin Durant wants out, but that does not mean they will find one. A lot of people are anticipating that Irving will eventually end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Lakers and Nets are going to work out a deal, they have a long way to go. Shams Charania of The Athletic said on the “Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday that there has been “no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving.” The NBA reporter is skeptical that anything is going to change on that front.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO