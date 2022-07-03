ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Carolina Man Wins $100K Lottery After Buying Ticket Using Strategy He Learned From TV Show

By Inside Edition Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn idea that came to a South Carolina man while watching a tv show led to him to purchasing a Powerball ticket on which he ended up winning $100,000. The man, whose identity has not been announced, decided to try an experiment after watching an episode of "Lottery Changed...

Barbiecurlz
2d ago

oh yeah, the luck is real. I knew someone who won 35 million in the California lottery. As happy as I was for him, I was devastated when it wasn't me. I bought a ticket from the same place he did. The excitement of checking my ticket when I found out the winning ticket came from there...oh boy, it was a nervousness I just can't explain. I felt so close....

Ricky Battle
2d ago

People have always treated me dirty, no matter how nice I am to them. If I ever won a lottery, I'd really want to distance myself from people.

