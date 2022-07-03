ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian share 'scary' details of his life-threatening pancreatitis

By Kim Willis, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Travis Barker confirms to fans that he's doing "much better" after being hospitalized in Los Angeles with a "life-threatening" case of pancreatitis .

The Blink-182 drummer shared Saturday night in an Instagram Story that he was “feeling great” when he went in Monday for an endoscopy. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

During the procedure, “I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” the 46-year-old musician wrote. “This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better," Barker added along with a praying hands emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145hCW_0gTnt9dS00
Kourtney Kardashian (left) and Travis Barker shared with fans that he's doing much better after a severe case of pancreatitis. AP

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas, an organ which aids in digestion and regulates the way the body processes sugar. Acute pancreatitis appears suddenly with symptoms that can include abdominal pain and tenderness, fever, rapid pulse and vomiting , according to the Mayo Clinic.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Barker’s wife of six weeks , thanked the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for caring for her husband.

" Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been ," she wrote in her own Instagram Story. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."

She added, "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

The reality star also called out paparazzi who circulated photos purportedly showing her out and about while Barker was hospitalized. She said the photos were taken weeks earlier. “A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare,” Kardashian wrote. “Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side.”

