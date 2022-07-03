ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Most Popular Pizza in Every State

By Jordan Litchfield
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQQhp_0gTnt2SN00 Do you prefer Domino’s or Pizza Hut? Little Caesars or Marco’s? Everybody has a favorite pizza chain, and it turns out that your personal preference might be influenced by where you live.

Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love. And no matter where you live, there’s a pretty good chance that you don’t need to travel too far to track down a halfway decent pie - whether you’re in the mood for Neapolitan, brick-oven, New York-style or something else - at a local independent pizzeria. If that’s what you’re after, this is the best pizza place in every state .

But sometimes we’re in the mood for something else: fast-food pizza. Pizza from a major chain like Domino’s or Papa John’s is likely to be completely different from what you’ll find at your corner slice joint or artisanal pizzeria, and there’s nothing wrong with that. As fast food goes, it’s every bit as delicious as fast food should be, and pizza places are well-represented on the list of America’s 50 most successful restaurant chains .

To determine the most popular pizza in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed pizza chain rankings from TOP Data , a research and marketing agency. A dozen of the largest pizza chains were ranked based on GPS search data from millions of Americans from 48 states (data from Alaska and Hawaii was not available).

Is your personal favorite pizza chain also the one that’s most beloved in your state? Read on to find out.

Click here to see the most popular pizza chain in every state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZceWg_0gTnt2SN00

Alabama
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNPrp_0gTnt2SN00

Arizona
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBZIb_0gTnt2SN00

Arkansas
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQrLe_0gTnt2SN00

California
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fi9W_0gTnt2SN00

Colorado
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgCGS_0gTnt2SN00

Connecticut
> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's
> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1dOZ_0gTnt2SN00

Delaware
> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tnv5m_0gTnt2SN00

Florida
> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's
> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SdrB_0gTnt2SN00

Georgia
> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's
> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's
> Third favorite: Pizza Hut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLaiG_0gTnt2SN00

Idaho
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Papa John's
> Third favorite: Papa Murphy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRUog_0gTnt2SN00

Illinois
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozBgt_0gTnt2SN00

Indiana
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUC7j_0gTnt2SN00

Iowa
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4pCG_0gTnt2SN00

Kansas
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmDpS_0gTnt2SN00

Kentucky
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvpDd_0gTnt2SN00

Louisiana
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QyRN_0gTnt2SN00

Maine
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUEYa_0gTnt2SN00

Maryland
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FC0Zd_0gTnt2SN00

Massachusetts
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpLOo_0gTnt2SN00

Michigan
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Swav_0gTnt2SN00

Minnesota
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Little Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSCkA_0gTnt2SN00

Mississippi
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPhqS_0gTnt2SN00

Missouri
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7WiO_0gTnt2SN00

Montana
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCetJ_0gTnt2SN00

Nebraska
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JawFq_0gTnt2SN00

Nevada
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Papa John's
> Third favorite: Papa Murphy's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amfxM_0gTnt2SN00

New Hampshire
> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Sbarro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drTbd_0gTnt2SN00

New Jersey
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Papa John's
> Third favorite: Sbarro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytpTW_0gTnt2SN00

New Mexico
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsdYL_0gTnt2SN00

New York
> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Little Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNAvP_0gTnt2SN00

North Carolina
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2fHi_0gTnt2SN00

North Dakota
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077OfE_0gTnt2SN00

Ohio
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4s5b_0gTnt2SN00

Oklahoma
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMKVn_0gTnt2SN00

Oregon
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gU3x1_0gTnt2SN00

Pennsylvania
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cco7f_0gTnt2SN00

Rhode Island
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Papa John's
> Third favorite: Sbarro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSwDq_0gTnt2SN00

South Carolina
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17smaZ_0gTnt2SN00

South Dakota
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGlsZ_0gTnt2SN00

Tennessee
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AARQP_0gTnt2SN00

Texas
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eFgv_0gTnt2SN00

Utah
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1UZ9_0gTnt2SN00

Vermont
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Sbarro
> Third favorite: Pizza Hut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLpgy_0gTnt2SN00

Virginia
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Domino's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46u13b_0gTnt2SN00

Washington
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Little Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qu2Br_0gTnt2SN00

West Virginia
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vO2CE_0gTnt2SN00

Wisconsin
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3KLY_0gTnt2SN00

Wyoming
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Papa John's

