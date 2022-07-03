The Most Popular Pizza in Every State
Do you prefer Domino’s or Pizza Hut? Little Caesars or Marco’s? Everybody has a favorite pizza chain, and it turns out that your personal preference might be influenced by where you live.
Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love. And no matter where you live, there’s a pretty good chance that you don’t need to travel too far to track down a halfway decent pie - whether you’re in the mood for Neapolitan, brick-oven, New York-style or something else - at a local independent pizzeria. If that’s what you’re after, this is the best pizza place in every state .
But sometimes we’re in the mood for something else: fast-food pizza. Pizza from a major chain like Domino’s or Papa John’s is likely to be completely different from what you’ll find at your corner slice joint or artisanal pizzeria, and there’s nothing wrong with that. As fast food goes, it’s every bit as delicious as fast food should be, and pizza places are well-represented on the list of America’s 50 most successful restaurant chains .
To determine the most popular pizza in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed pizza chain rankings from TOP Data , a research and marketing agency. A dozen of the largest pizza chains were ranked based on GPS search data from millions of Americans from 48 states (data from Alaska and Hawaii was not available).
Is your personal favorite pizza chain also the one that’s most beloved in your state? Read on to find out.
Alabama
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Arizona
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Arkansas
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza
California
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Colorado
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza
Connecticut
> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's
> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's
> Third favorite: Domino's
Delaware
> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Florida
> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's
> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's
> Third favorite: Domino's
Georgia
> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's
> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's
> Third favorite: Pizza Hut
Idaho
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Papa John's
> Third favorite: Papa Murphy's
Illinois
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Indiana
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Domino's
Iowa
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars
Kansas
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Domino's
Kentucky
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza
Louisiana
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza
Maine
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza
Maryland
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza
Massachusetts
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Michigan
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars
Minnesota
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Little Caesars
Mississippi
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Domino's
Missouri
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza
Montana
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza
Nebraska
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza
Nevada
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Papa John's
> Third favorite: Papa Murphy's
New Hampshire
> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Sbarro
New Jersey
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Papa John's
> Third favorite: Sbarro
New Mexico
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza
> Third favorite: Domino's
New York
> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Little Caesars
North Carolina
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Domino's
North Dakota
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza
Ohio
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars
Oklahoma
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Oregon
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars
Pennsylvania
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Domino's
Rhode Island
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Papa John's
> Third favorite: Sbarro
South Carolina
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Domino's
South Dakota
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Little Caesars
Tennessee
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza
Texas
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Utah
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Vermont
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Sbarro
> Third favorite: Pizza Hut
Virginia
> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Domino's
Washington
> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Little Caesars
West Virginia
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Domino's
> Third favorite: Papa John's
Wisconsin
> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars
> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza
> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza
Wyoming
> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's
> Second favorite: Little Caesars
> Third favorite: Papa John's
