Do you prefer Domino’s or Pizza Hut? Little Caesars or Marco’s? Everybody has a favorite pizza chain, and it turns out that your personal preference might be influenced by where you live.

Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love. And no matter where you live, there’s a pretty good chance that you don’t need to travel too far to track down a halfway decent pie - whether you’re in the mood for Neapolitan, brick-oven, New York-style or something else - at a local independent pizzeria. If that’s what you’re after, this is the best pizza place in every state .

But sometimes we’re in the mood for something else: fast-food pizza. Pizza from a major chain like Domino’s or Papa John’s is likely to be completely different from what you’ll find at your corner slice joint or artisanal pizzeria, and there’s nothing wrong with that. As fast food goes, it’s every bit as delicious as fast food should be, and pizza places are well-represented on the list of America’s 50 most successful restaurant chains .

To determine the most popular pizza in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed pizza chain rankings from TOP Data , a research and marketing agency. A dozen of the largest pizza chains were ranked based on GPS search data from millions of Americans from 48 states (data from Alaska and Hawaii was not available).

Is your personal favorite pizza chain also the one that’s most beloved in your state? Read on to find out.

Click here to see the most popular pizza chain in every state

Alabama

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Papa John's

Arizona

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Papa John's

ALSO READ: Best Pizza Place in Every State

Arkansas

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

California

> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza

> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza

> Third favorite: Papa John's

Colorado

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza

Connecticut

> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's

> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's

> Third favorite: Domino's

Delaware

> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Papa John's

ALSO READ: 25 Best Pizza Places in America

Florida

> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's

> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's

> Third favorite: Domino's

Georgia

> Favorite pizza chain: Papa John's

> Second favorite: Papa Murphy's

> Third favorite: Pizza Hut

Idaho

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Papa John's

> Third favorite: Papa Murphy's

Illinois

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza

> Third favorite: Papa John's

Indiana

> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza

> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza

> Third favorite: Domino's

ALSO READ: American Cities with the Most Pizza Places

Iowa

> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza

> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza

> Third favorite: Little Caesars

Kansas

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza

> Third favorite: Domino's

Kentucky

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

Louisiana

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

Maine

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

ALSO READ: States With the Most Pizza Places per Person

Maryland

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

Massachusetts

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Papa John's

Michigan

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza

> Third favorite: Little Caesars

Minnesota

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Little Caesars

Mississippi

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza

> Third favorite: Domino's

ALSO READ: What Pizza Costs in Every State

Missouri

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza

Montana

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

Nebraska

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza

Nevada

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Papa John's

> Third favorite: Papa Murphy's

New Hampshire

> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Sbarro

ALSO READ: Best Pizza Place in Every State

New Jersey

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Papa John's

> Third favorite: Sbarro

New Mexico

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza

> Third favorite: Domino's

New York

> Favorite pizza chain: Pizza Hut

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Little Caesars

North Carolina

> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Domino's

North Dakota

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

ALSO READ: 25 Best Pizza Places in America

Ohio

> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza

> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza

> Third favorite: Little Caesars

Oklahoma

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Papa John's

Oregon

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Godfather's Pizza

> Third favorite: Little Caesars

Pennsylvania

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Domino's

Rhode Island

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Papa John's

> Third favorite: Sbarro

ALSO READ: American Cities with the Most Pizza Places

South Carolina

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Domino's

South Dakota

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza

> Third favorite: Little Caesars

Tennessee

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Marco's Pizza

Texas

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Papa John's

Utah

> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Papa John's

ALSO READ: States With the Most Pizza Places per Person

Vermont

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Sbarro

> Third favorite: Pizza Hut

Virginia

> Favorite pizza chain: Marco's Pizza

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Domino's

Washington

> Favorite pizza chain: Godfather's Pizza

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Little Caesars

West Virginia

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Domino's

> Third favorite: Papa John's

Wisconsin

> Favorite pizza chain: Little Caesars

> Second favorite: Marco's Pizza

> Third favorite: Godfather's Pizza

ALSO READ: What Pizza Costs in Every State

Wyoming

> Favorite pizza chain: Domino's

> Second favorite: Little Caesars

> Third favorite: Papa John's

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .