Florida State

ICYMI: New Safety Measures on Rickenbacker Causeway After Cyclist Deaths, What's Included in the ‘Freedom Week' Sales Tax Holiday?

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. More Safety Measures Implemented on Rickenbacker Causeway After Cyclist Deaths. Effective immediately, the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works is limiting access to the "U-Turn" under the William Powell Bridge, county officials said...

www.nbcmiami.com

wlrn.org

Florida tops 71,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

For the fifth straight week, Florida has posted more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases — and more than 73,000 for the last four weeks. The Florida Department of Health report released Friday shows 74,481 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week of June 24 - 30. That brings Florida's total number of cases to 6,493,977.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family sues Southwest Airlines over fall at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida family is suing Southwest Airlines and one of its contractors in Broward circuit court, alleging that their disabled daughter was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a flight out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, leaving her with life-altering injuries. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: What's Open and Closed on Fourth of July in South Florida

No. 1 - Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. Miami-Dade County Parks will hold a fireworks celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Tropical Park. Other cities, including Davie and Miami Gardens, will also hold events. Click here for a complete list.
FLORIDA STATE
miamirealtors.com

LEGAL UPDATE: Broward County Tenant’s Bill of Rights and Notice of Late Fees Ordinance is effective 9/1/22

On June 14, 2022, the Broward County Board of Commissioners passed the “Tenant’s Bill of Rights and Notice of Late Fees Ordinance.” You can a full copy of Ordinance 2022-31 HERE. It becomes effective on September 1, 2022. Below is what you need to know to comply with the the new Tenant’s Bill of Rights and Notice of Late Fees Ordinance.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Researchers Identify High Death Rate from Gastric Cancer in South Florida

South Florida counties have above-average rates of mortality from gastric cancer, according to a new study published in the journal Gastroenterology by investigators at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Sylvester faculty were part of an international collaboration of gastroenterologists, epidemiologists, and oncologists...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Illinois parade shooting puts law enforcement on high alert at local 4th events

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Fourth of July shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Ill., created heightened security at holiday events around the country and in South Florida. More than 40,000 people were expected to descend on the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables for the city’s July 4th fireworks extravaganza and with that came an added layer of security.
CORAL GABLES, FL
NewPelican

Resident wants city to ensure new noise law doesn’t disproportionately impact black drivers

Pompano Beach – A new state noise law is receiving a lot of praise on social media. The law, which went into effect July 1, prohibits “any person operating or occupying a motor vehicle on a street or highway to operate or amplify the sound produced by a radio, tape player, or other mechanical soundmaking device or instrument from within the motor vehicle so that the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle.” The law does not apply to vehicles used for business or political purposes.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Increase in shark patrols after a number of recent attacks

MIAMI – Areas along the East and West Coasts are stepping up shark patrols after a number of recent attacks.Lifeguards here on Long Island are on the lookout this July 4th for sharks."It makes me a little nervous, but hopefully it's just normal course when you're going to the beach," said beachgoer Demetrios Frangiskatos.Shark patrols, including drone use, are ramped up across the area after a handful of incidents, including one over the weekend. A lifeguard further east on the island was attacked during a training exercise, where he was ironically playing a victim."I felt sharp, sharp pain," said lifeguard...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fireworks-related accidents take a toll across Broward, Palm Beach counties

Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
PALM BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Broward man blows off hand in 4th of July weekend fireworks mishap

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in an Independence Day weekend "fireworks accident," CBS News reports. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. The man made his way to a hospital in a private car — without his hand. CBS Miami says emergency crews later...
WSVN-TV

Waiting for Driver’s License Replacement

(WSVN) - A South Florida man lost his driver’s license overseas, but the real trouble came when he tried to get a replacement after coming back home, so he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Steve and Heidi are not just a married couple. They are partners with...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Miami’s innovative 836 double decker is a game changer by MDX

The new double decker highway and bridge aims to manage Miami’s traffic more efficiently while improving the quality of life for locals. Expected to complete by 2026, the massive project that is the i-395 will result in Miami getting its very first double decker highway and bridge in the hopes of managing traffic and routes more efficiently in the city.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami man says dog burned by July 4 fireworks, begs people to be careful

MIAMI – Cedric Washington said he’s glad his 3-year-old dog “Bel Air” is still alive, because he knows things could have been a lot worse for his beloved pup. Washington said Bel Air was injured by someone else’s fireworks outside his home in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 10th Avenue in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
News4Jax.com

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
FLORIDA STATE

