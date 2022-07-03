Waterbury juveniles face charges

Waterbury, Conn.(WTIC Radio) -Three juveniles are under arrest for an incident late Saturday afternoon an Alma Street, Waterbury Police said.

They were involved in an altercation with other juveniles. A single shot was fired striking the residence. Police said nobody was injured. Shots were also fired inside the residence.

About an hour later police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. The driver lost control on Robbins Street, striking a utility pole and then a vehicle. Three juveniles, a 13-year old female, 15 year old male and 17 year old female were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fifteen year old male possessed crack cocaine, a key fob of a stolen motor vehicle. He's also known to police previously arrested for weapons and violent criminal activity. He faces various charges including larceny, possessing narcotics and assault. The two females face charges including interfering with police and assault.

