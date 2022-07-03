ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd and Arsenal ‘make contact over Paulo Dybala transfer’ as Inter Milan target attacker on free after Juventus exit

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PAULO DYBALA is reportedly on Manchester United and Arsenal's radar after the Premier League clubs contacted his agent.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after being released by Juventus following seven years of service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpKYk_0gTnsJPg00
Former Juventus star Paulo Dybala is a free agent after being released by the Serie A giants Credit: AFP

Dybala is considering his options having attracted interest from a host of clubs both in Italy and across Europe.

Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentina international, with the forward claimed to have met with the club's vice-president Javier Zanetti.

But the Serie A giants could now be facing major competition from England as the Red Devils and Gunners join the race to snap up the player.

According to La Repubblica via Tutto Napoli, both English teams have made enquiries to Dybala's representative Jorge Antun.

Napoli are also believed to be in the running to keep the player in Italy.

Reports suggest Luciano Spalletti's side have been told that Dybala is seeking a four-year deal.

And they would have to pay him £5.17million-a-year, which works out at around £100,000-a-week.

But they would also have to fork out a further £86k in bonuses.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The news outlet have stressed that Inter remain determined to sign the ex-Palermo ace, but must offload the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Edin Dzeko first.

Meanwhile their city rivals AC Milan could make a move for the four-time Coppa Italia champion.

Atletico Madrid are also understood to be keen on Dybala with boss Diego Simeone a huge admirer of his compatriot.

Tottenham were credited with an interest in Dybala in May, but he has reportedly ruled out a switch to link up with Antonio Conte's men.

Despite failing to be offered a new deal, Dybala impressed last season having chipped in with 15 goals and six assists in 39 games in all competitions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Bayern’s Serge Gnabry set for Arsenal return?

There’s been plenty of idle gossip about Bayern Munich players this summer and Serge Gnabry is the latest to have Premier League clubs a-tusslin’. Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with the winger, who began his career at the Emirates. Manchester City and United are also interested, and Bayern could demand as much as £50m for a player about to enter the final year of his contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Javier Zanetti
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Alexis Sanchez
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Antonio Conte
The US Sun

‘Of course he’s not happy’ – Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand backs unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo as star aims to force transfer

RIO FERDINAND claims wantaway legend Cristiano Ronaldo is right to be upset at Manchester United - because he deserves to be a winner. Chelsea and Napoli are monitoring Ronaldo's situation, while agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly contacted several clubs. And ex-England centre-back Ferdinand says of his 37-year-old former United team-mate:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Ac Milan#Arsenal#Manchester United#Serie#The Red Devils#La Repubblica#Tutto Napoli#Coppa Italia#Diego Sime
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
571K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy