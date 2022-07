If your video games are blurry and choppy but your FPS is fine then, there could be a problem with your monitor’s refresh rate. While gaming, watching movies, or even carrying out a simple task, your monitor changes its pixels and frames. These changes happen in every milliseconds and play an important role in determining your system’s visuals. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother and more realistic the experience.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO