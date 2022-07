Varun Goyal got the idea for Illuminate Health from personal experience. “My wife was prescribed something that shouldn’t be given to anyone that is pregnant,” the Carmel resident said. “That was my eye-opener in this day and age that this is still possible. Once we started to talk to people, everyone had what we call an adverse event, some medication-related complication. That was the driving force to say we can offer a better experience. We want to prevent others from learning the hard way.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO