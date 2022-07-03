ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DNR With A Warning To Those Boating OWI

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local law enforcement launches Operation Dry Water...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

WSP’s Latest Tool, ‘Trooper in a Truck’

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Along Wisconsin’s interstates this July, an extra set of eyes — looking down from the passenger seat of an 18-wheeler — will watch over drivers. A growing number of law enforcement agencies are realizing that if you really want to see what car drivers are up to, you need to hop into the cab of a semi-truck. That’s why the State Patrol and Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association are teaming up for the ‘Trooper in a Truck’ campaign.
spectrumnews1.com

A string of Catholic churches across Wisconsin have been vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Police hope to find out who vandalized a Catholic church in Madison over the weekend with messages critical of anti-abortion beliefs. However, it is hardly the only church targeted in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Five Catholic churches...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!
GREEN BAY, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Criminalized miscarriages: Legal experts say stillbirths in Wisconsin will result in police investigations

The end of legal abortion in Wisconsin could lead to law enforcement officers investigating miscarriages, advocates and legal experts say. The end of the constitutional right to an abortion in Wisconsin comes with the likely reinstatement of the state’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban. The ban only allows for criminal charges to be brought against the person who performs the abortion, not the mother, and does have an exception if the mother’s life is at stake. But that won’t keep cops from interrogating a grieving and traumatized mother if for any reason it’s suspected that a miscarriage was intentional.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 elk hunt tag remains and there’s still time to enter to win it

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have been picked to participate in Wisconsin’s elk hunt this year and the Department of Natural Resources still has one more tag to give away. “All three hunters were surprised to receive the call,” DNR Wildlife Biologist Josh Spiegel said. Many of our...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Owi#Boating#Vehicles
wwisradio.com

Voter Eligibility Cards To Arrive In Wisconsin Mailboxes

Wisconsin residents who aren’t registered to vote – but appear to be eligible – will start receiving official postcards in the mail. The postcards from the Wisconsin Elections Commission will include information about registering to vote online, plus a list of deadlines. They will consist of a toll-free number for a call center where more information will be available. People can choose to register by mail, at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day if they don’t want to complete the process online.
WISCONSIN STATE
Today's Transitions

Island Life In Wisconsin: Heading North For A Second Home

It took about 27 minutes for me to fall in love with Maine. On a recent trip there this past spring, my heart was captured in a well-worn lobster cage and thrown overboard. Somewhere in a silent cove lobster boats bob atop me like aquatic pickup trucks. Bald eagles and crows soar overhead through puffy cumulus clouds, grazing the tops of pine trees. Fog and seaspray haze the horizon at dawn and dusk. And after a spring squall, a firework display of crashing waves flashes along the craggy coastline.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Woman Killed In I43 Crash Near Manitowoc Saturday

Woman Killed in I43 Crash near Manitowoc Saturday dr News 07-04-22. A 47 year old Illinois woman has died in a one vehicle crash in Manitowoc County over the weekend. Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43, near Carstens Lake Road in the Town of Newton late Saturday afternoon when a rear tire came off the unit. The 18-year female driver, also from Illinois, lost control causing the 2011 Jeep Wrangler to leave the interstate, enter the median and overturn. The 47 year old victim was thrown from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by EMS personnel. The driver was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wearegreenbay.com

WI group gives boaters tips to prevent spread of invasive aquatic species

(WFRV) – One local group is spreading awareness to boaters this holiday weekend on how to best prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species in Wisconsin waters. Boat inspectors with the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance have situated themselves at launches around the Winnebago System and in Green Bay to give experienced and inexperienced boaters tips and tricks on how to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Republican Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor

DELAFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican Kevin Nicholson has suspended his campaign for Wisconsin governor. Nicholson, who ran as an outsider, said he believed the only way forward for his campaign was to attack other candidates and run a negative campaign. “While our team has the capability to do that, that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Southern Minnesota News

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
whby.com

Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey from GasBuddy.com lists the average in Appleton at $4.47 per gallon. That’s down 12 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 9 cents to $4.49 a gallon. The national average is down...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy