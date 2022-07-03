ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd closing in on Frenkie de Jong transfer as Barcelona line up replacement as ‘fee all-but agreed for midfielder’

By Etienne Fermie
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly closing in on a deal for Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona eyeing up a replacement.

The Red Devils are desperate to sign De Jong, who is boss Erik ten Hag's No1 target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LtfY_0gTnr4IF00
Frenkie de Jong is close to a move to Manchester United Credit: Getty

United have agreed a £56.2million fee with Barca, with Ten Hag convincing De Jong to make the move.

The former Ajax boss has reportedly told the midfielder that he will be central to his plans, "conducting his orchestra".

Barca have signed midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan, but still want to recruit another replacement for De Jong.

According to Diario Sport, the Catalan side want to sign a player from United's Manchester rivals.

They claim that Barca are chasing a deal for City ace Bernardo Silva.

It's added that Silva has made agent Jorge Mendes aware that he wants to play for Barcelona.

City will reportedly ask for a fee of around £86m, at least at the start of negotiations.

But Barca are more likely to come in with an opening bid in the region of £34m.

While the valuations are acres apart, City haven't stood in the way of players wanting to move on this year.

Ferran Torres was allowed to quit for Barcelona in January, while Gabriel Jesus is joining Arsenal.

Silva, 27, made 50 appearances for City last season - scoring 13 goals and assisting a further seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAvFn_0gTnr4IF00
Bernardo Silva is on Barcelona's wishlist Credit: Alamy

