Angels call up infielder Michael Stefanic, DFA Tyler Wade

The Los Angeles Angels selected the contract of Michael Stefanic and designated fellow infielder Tyler Wade for assignment Sunday.

Stefanic, 26, was set to make his major league debut Sunday in Houston, playing second base and batting sixth against the Astros.

He batted .320 with 19 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 46 games this season at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Through four seasons in the minors, Stefanic is a career .314 hitter with 21 homers and 135 RBIs in 291 games.

Wade, 27, batted .218 with one homer and eight RBIs in 67 games this season with the Angels. He joined Los Angeles in a November 2021 trade after five seasons with the New York Yankees.

–Field Level Media

Fox News

Daughter of Blue Jays coach dies in boating accident

The eldest daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski tragically died Saturday and the team said he will be away from the organization for a while. Julia Budzinski, 17, died in a boating accident in Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing the family. The details surrounding the incident were unclear. Glen Allen High School, where Julia was a multisport athlete, a National Honor Society member and involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, held a vigil for the student Sunday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Fans Furious With ESPN Over Hot Dog Contest Decision

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a 4th of July tradition like no other. Well, ESPN might disagree. Fans of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest are furious with ESPN this morning. The Worldwide Leader has the unprecedented event airing on ESPNews. That's right - it can't even get...
TV & VIDEOS
theScore

Watch: Angels' Ward tagged out after Altuve pretends to throw him ball

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward will be on blooper reels for the rest of his life after an all-time baserunning gaffe against the Houston Astros on Sunday. Ward singled to right field off left-hander Framber Valdez in the fifth inning but was tagged out at first base by catcher Martin Maldonado after second baseman Jose Altuve distracted Ward by pretending to playfully throw the baseball at the Angels player:
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bring Me The Sports

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made the highlight reel on the Fourth of July, turning a routine fly ball into a triple play against the Chicago White Sox. The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To Sunday's Big Lightning Trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning have done it again. They have successfully wiggled their way out of cap trouble after trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators. The move was announced on Sunday afternoon via the team's Twitter account. In return, the Bolts got defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash.
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Ignores Critical Comments By Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Is this former St. Louis Cardinals manager on the hot seat?

Former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in 2018 due to losing the clubhouse. Rumors are swirling that it might be happening again in Kansas City. First-year manager Oli Marmol has established open communication with Cardinals players, coaches, and the front office. His “honest conversations” have created a positive clubhouse culture while simultaneously set a high standard for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
