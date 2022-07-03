ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays activate reliever Trevor Richards from IL

 3 days ago

The Toronto Blue Jays activated right-handed reliever Trevor Richards from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Richards, 29, has been dealing with a neck strain and has not pitched for Toronto since June 17.

He has appeared in 29 games out of the bullpen and is 2-1 with a 6.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

Richards owns a 19-24 career record with a 4.42 ERA in 146 games (52 starts) since 2018 with four teams.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Thomas Hatch to Triple-A Buffalo.

Hatch, 27, made his season debut and started the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. He was hammered for 10 runs on 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings and took the loss in an 11-5 defeat.

Hatch is 3-3 with a 5.58 ERA in 21 games (four starts) over the past three seasons with Toronto.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Avs re-sign forward Andrew Cogliano for 2022-23 season

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have re-signed forward Andrew Cogliano for the 2022-23 season. Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed, but multiple reports said it was for $1.25 million. Cogliano, 35, joined the Avalanche at the trade deadline this season. He recorded one assist in 18...
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Pirates face former prospect, Yankees ace in opener

The Pittsburgh Pirates will not only get to host the top team in baseball, but they also will get to see an old friend or two when the New York Yankees visit for games Tuesday and Wednesday. Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday opposite...
PITTSBURGH, PA
