Blue Jays activate reliever Trevor Richards from IL

The Toronto Blue Jays activated right-handed reliever Trevor Richards from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Richards, 29, has been dealing with a neck strain and has not pitched for Toronto since June 17.

He has appeared in 29 games out of the bullpen and is 2-1 with a 6.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.

Richards owns a 19-24 career record with a 4.42 ERA in 146 games (52 starts) since 2018 with four teams.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Thomas Hatch to Triple-A Buffalo.

Hatch, 27, made his season debut and started the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. He was hammered for 10 runs on 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings and took the loss in an 11-5 defeat.

Hatch is 3-3 with a 5.58 ERA in 21 games (four starts) over the past three seasons with Toronto.

–Field Level Media

