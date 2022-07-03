Jan. 6 committee promises ‘way more information’ as potential new witnesses come forward: Rep. Kinzinger says

Bombshell testimony by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has prompted other potential witnesses to reach out to the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol, a Republican panel member said on Sunday.

“She’s been inspiring for a lot of people,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Everyday we get new people that come forward and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of a story that I knew was important,’” the Illinois Republican added.

The committee is gathering information from some of the potential new witnesses, he said.

“There will be way more information, and stay tuned,” he said.

Hutchinson provided gripping testimony last week that former President Donald Trump knew people in the crowd he incited to march on the Capitol were armed. She worked for his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the time.

Her appearance came after many of Trump’s former staffers refused to cooperate with the investigation.

“People can forget the names of every one of us on this committee; they will not forget her name,” Kinzinger said.

“By the way, she doesn’t want that. She doesn’t want to be out in the public spotlight,” he added.

“But she has a commitment to truth that somebody like Kristi Noem, for instance, and most people in our party would actually benefit to take just a 10% ounce of.”

Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota told CNN that she refuses to blame Trump for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol as lawmakers met to certify the 2020 presidential election results.