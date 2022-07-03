ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

British theater, film director Peter Brook dies at 97

By MIKE FULLER Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiPFw_0gTnqqAj00
British theater director Peter Brook during a reception in January 2011 after being awarded the Great Vermeil Medal of Paris. (Jacques Brinon / Associated Press)

LONDON — Peter Brook, a British theater and film director known for an influential and distinguished career which saw him garner worldwide acclaim, has died. He was 97.

The two-time Tony Award winner, who had settled in France decades ago, directed the film adaptations of his best stage works as well as the 1963 movie “Lord of the Flies.”

Brook’s publisher, Nick Hern Books, said in a statement Sunday that he “leaves behind an incredible artistic legacy.” French media reports said that Brook died in Paris on Saturday.

Born in London in 1925, Brook would go on to study at Oxford University and direct his first London show, “Doctor Faustus,” while he was still a teenager.

After serving as director of productions at the Royal Opera House, he gained further notoriety through his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including “Titus Andronicus” starring Laurence Olivier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JW6sV_0gTnqqAj00

He was a Tony Award winner for direction in 1966 for his interpretation of Peter Weiss’ “Marat/Sade,” and in 1970 for the production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Brook was also the recipient of an Olivier Award, an Emmy and an International Emmy during his seven-decade career.

After settling in Paris in the 1970s, the director founded the International Center for Theater Research, for which he would regenerate the run-down Bouffes du Nord theater in the French capital.

Worldwide recognition also saw him honored with art prizes including Japan’s Praemium Imperiale, Italy’s Prix Italia, and most recently Spain’s Princess of Asturias in 2019.

British actor Adrian Lester, who worked with Brook across RSC productions of “Hamlet,” tweeted he had been a “giant in our field.”

Brook was married to actress Natasha Parry from 1951 until her death following a stroke in 2015. He is survived by the couple’s two children, Irina and Simon, both of whom are directors.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

An ever innovative director, Peter Brook reminded us how high the stakes of theatre can be

I can take any empty space and call it a bare stage. A man walks across this empty space whilst someone else is watching him, and this is all that is needed for an act of theatre to be engaged. So begins The Empty Space (1968) by the visionary British theatre director Peter Brook, who died on Saturday, aged 97. While Brook’s gendered pronouns show that not all aspects of The Empty Space have aged equally well, it remains one of the most influential books on modern drama. Its core idea, encapsulated in Brook’s opening sentence, perfectly captures his enduring but...
THEATER & DANCE
Los Angeles Times

Bob Newhart risks it all to keep the Emmys from running long

Comedy great Bob Newhart delivered yet another memorable bit during the 58th Emmy Awards in 2006, one where he found himself “trapped” in a glass case with only three hours of air. If the ceremony ran long, he would suffocate. The 92-year-old says now that show host Conan O’Brien came up with the premise. “Conan has been a good friend for a long time and he called me up with the idea. It was a very funny. If the academy wanted [my death] on their minds, then the show would run over three hours,” says Newhart, whose hit series “The Bob Newhart Show” celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. “It seems like yesterday,” he says looking back on the beloved sitcom. “Its success is a tribute to the writers. We used to say on set if you don’t have good writing, all you have is actors bumping into each other. So if anyone wants to steal my secret, that’s it. Get good writing and good people and you’ll laugh.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

After collapsing onstage, guitarist Carlos Santana explains what happened

Heat and dehydration led to the onstage collapse of legendary musician Carlos Santana during an outdoor concert in Michigan on Tuesday. The 74-year-old rocker was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during a concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit, his manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement posted on the “Supernatural” artist’s website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Harry Belafonte: Singer, activist and first Black Emmy winner

Harry Belafonte became the first Black person to win an Emmy at the 1960 awards ceremony, for his performance in “The Revlon Revue: Tonight With Belafonte.” The hourlong CBS variety special showcased historical and contemporary musical styles of Black America, including gospel, blues and jazz. The entertainer performed a number of songs, among them the powerful verses of “Bald Headed Woman,” the hypnotic folk song “Sylvie” and the melancholic tempo of “Suzanne.” Special guest Odetta Holmes, the influential singer and human rights activist, performed with Belafonte — an episode that can be watched online today. Before making Emmy history, Belafonte was a civil rights activist and confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. Now 95 years old, he is an icon in the industry and has been honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, a National Medal of Arts and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Lester
Person
Peter Weiss
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Peter Brook
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Natasha Parry
IndieWire

‘Beauty’ Review: Lena Waithe and Andrew Dosunmu’s Music Drama Hits All the Wrong Notes

Click here to read the full article. The fantasy, power, and impact of the music industry has been well-documented in motion pictures. This very minute, audiences can go to a theater and learn all about the highs and lows of musical icon Elvis Presley. It’s difficult to craft something original from a world littered with as many success stories as horror stories, many of them already told (and told again) on screens both big and small. And it’s even more difficult to do that when your main character — presented as a generational talent deserving of her own cinematic event — never actually...
MOVIES
classicfm.com

These are the hardest pieces ever written for the piano

From Liszt to Scriabin, here are ten of the most fiendishly difficult pieces of piano music. Sensible musicians: avoid at all costs. Looking for piano pieces that will make your fingers get stuck in a permanent claw shape? You’ve come to the right place. Here is our countdown of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Tristan Goodall, Founding Member of The Audreys, Dies at 48

Tristan Goodall, founding guitarist and co-songwriter with ARIA Award-winning blues and roots act The Audreys, has died at the age of 48. His passing was confirmed by the band’s singer, Taasha Coates. “I am very sad to have to pass on the news that despite our best hopes for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Opera House#First London#British#French#Oxford University#Marat#Bouffes Du Nord
Los Angeles Times

How Tim Conway cracked up the Emmy Awards in 1978

When it comes to comedy duos, Tim Conway and Harvey Korman are among the funniest of all time. “FOATs,” if you will, of their generation thanks to their longtime collaboration on “The Carol Burnett Show.” During 11 seasons, the actors also displayed their comic genius through a number of award acceptance speeches, with none more hilarious than in 1978 when Conway read an important telegram: “Tim, we know this is your day but we hope you’ll take a few moments to think of us. … Our thoughts are with you always. Love, the gang at the Tarzana Pitch-n-Putt.” Conway’s humor stretched beyond the screen, says his daughter Kelly, who wrote the book “My Dad’s Funnier Than Your Dad.” “Something important to him, in whatever he did, he wanted to be able to watch it in a room with grandparents and toddlers. He didn’t want anyone to be embarrassed or walk out from a weird joke or something off-color. He did everything clean to the very end.”
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

Richard Gere spent decades compiling his 49-acre compound outside New York City. Now, the actor has sold it for $24.15 million. The star of such films as “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” bought the first piece of the property for $1.51 million in 1986 and, in the years since, scooped up neighboring parcels, creating a haven complete with a Colonial-style mansion, a handful of guesthouses and a stable. He put it on the market last year for $28 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Billy Porter tells the world, ‘We all have the right’

The 71st Emmy Awards made history when Billy Porter won for lead actor in a drama series for his triumphant portrayal of Pray Tell on the FX series “Pose,” which poetically shed light on New York City’s underground ball culture in the 1980s. From its inception, creator Steven Canals says the series had “always been in conversation with real events” and “honors the reality of what it means to be part of the LGBQT+ community.” Porter became the first openly gay Black man to win an Emmy and, during his moving speech, quoted American writer and activist James Baldwin to thunderous applause. “It took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had the right to be here. I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right.”
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Culture Gabfest “Chef Boyar-Don’t” Edition

This week, New York Times columnist and Slate graduate Jamelle Bouie fills in for Julia as the panel begins by answering the call of The Black Phone. Then, the panel digs into FX’s newest hit TV show The Bear. Finally, they discuss the perplexing and popular world of gross food trends on TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Review: A Romantic Costume Drama of Deftly Acted Charm

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” has a scrumptious light charm. It’s a Regency romance set in London in 1818, where someone in the film is being fooled at every moment. The deceptions and symmetries are standard, but this is the kind of movie that rises or falls on whether the actors can carry the duplicity — and the innocence — aloft. And the actors here are marvelous: tart, stylish, emotionally vibrant, never more knowing than when they’re being duped.
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

A bite to eat with her history-making Emmy

In casting Isabel Sanford for the role of Louise on the hit series “The Jeffersons,” Norman Lear says, “She wasn’t off the first page in the audition before I knew she was perfect for the part.” Nominated seven times, she finally won the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series in 1981. She remains the only Black actress to have won the award. But when she choked up at the podium at the historic moment, it apparently wasn’t the applause that had moved her, says her longtime manager and publicist, Brad Lemack. Not believing her name would be called, “Isabel took a piece of cheese from the craft services table, figuring it might help hide her disappointment over another loss,” he says. “As she was announced as the winner, she had two thoughts: ‘Now people can really see my dress’ and ‘I really have to swallow this cheese.’ Eventually the audience heard Isabel utter her first words ... ‘At last.’ Most people assumed that she meant, ‘At last, I have won!’ But the truth is, her ‘At last’ was really, ‘At last, I finally swallowed this piece of cheese.’”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Michael Bay reflects on working with Shia LaBeouf as ‘Transformers’ turns 15: ‘He had a tough upbringing’

Action. Crashes. Explosions. Bayhem. "Awesome." Of all the words that come to mind when you think of Michael Bay, "fear" is not typically one of them. But the veteran director admits he was worried head into his first go at Transformers, the mega-franchise that stomped into movie theaters 15 years ago starring Optimus Prime, Megatron and a couple of young up-and-coming actors named Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Another US orchestra faces extinction

The Hudson Valley is one of the more prosperous and picturesque regions of New York state, but its Philharmonic Orchestra has hit the rocks. Founded in 1932, the orchestra was bankrupted by a fraudster in the 1990s and lost its long-serving music director Randall Craig Fleischer in August 2020. Now...
MUSIC
Los Angeles Times

Review: A not-so-mighty ‘Thor’ sequel is painless but pointless

There are a few good things worth singling out in the otherwise not-very-good thing that is “Thor: Love and Thunder.” First up are two large screaming goats, whose digitally amplified screeches are a comic gift that rarely stops giving. Christian Bale delivers a genuinely skin-crawling turn as a zombified villain named Gorr the God Butcher, who so closely resembles both Voldemort and “The Nun” that Warner Bros. might want to sue. And then there’s the lovely, loony sight of Russell Crowe, gamely chasséing in a golden breastplate and white tutu as the Greek god Zeus. Are you not entertained?
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Love Island’ UK Receives 781 Complaints in Four Weeks

The current season of Love Island UK, which airs on Hulu in the U.S., is causing quite the summer storm as the show has racked up over 781 complaints in just four weeks. According to Variety, the British media regulator Ofcom has been inundated with hundreds of complaints since the eighth season premiered on Monday, June 6. “So far, we have received a total of 781 complaints about the current season of Love Island,” an Ofcom spokesperson told Variety.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Alex Law, Hong Kong ‘Echoes of the Rainbow’ Director, Dies at 69

Click here to read the full article. Alex Law, one of Hong Kong’s most accomplished filmmakers died on Saturday. He was 69. Law (aka Law Kai-yui) died in hospital with his life partner and long-time filmmaking partner Mabel Cheung by his side. The cause of death was not disclosed. The pair often swapped roles in order to support each other’s efforts. A writer, director and producer, Law took directing credits on “Echoes of the Rainbow,” a nostalgic reminiscence about 1960s Hong Kong. Produced by Cheung, it was the first film from the city to win the Crystal Bear award at the Berlin...
WORLD
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
345K+
Followers
64K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy