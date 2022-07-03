ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon wild-card entry steals set, not win, from Djokovic

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Even knowing what an unusual Wimbledon this has been, what with so many unexpected results and new faces popping up, and so few top seeds — and major champions — remaining, surely Novak Djokovic would not lose to a wild-card entry making his Grand Slam debut, would he?

If it did not quite seem plausible, it did at least become vaguely possible a tad past 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night under the closed roof at Centre Court, when 25-year-old Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven — ranking: 104th; lifetime tour-level victories: eight, all in the past month — had the temerity to smack a 133 mph ace past Djokovic and tie their fourth-round match at a set apiece.

All of nine minutes later, the time it took Djokovic to grab 12 of the next 15 points, and the next three games, both plausibility and possibility took a hike. Soon enough, the third set was his, and not much later, so was the fourth, and the match, a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 result that gave the tournament’s No. 1 seed a 25th consecutive grass-court victory at the All England Club and a place in his 13th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

“Novak did his Novak thing,” van Rijthoven said, “and played very, very well. He had all the answers.”

Beforehand, van Rijthoven had said: “I’ll go into that match thinking I can win.” Might have still had that sense Sunday evening. If only briefly.

Eventually, the only true question was whether Djokovic would wrap this one up in time, because there is an 11 p.m. curfew. Running up against that would have required them to resume Monday.

“Whew. I am lucky,” Djokovic said after closing the deal with 20 minutes to spare. “It’s never really pleasant if you can’t finish the match in the same day. Glad I did.”

They did not begin playing until 8 p.m., in part due to a delay of roughly an hour at the start of this special afternoon — the first time in history the tournament’s middle Sunday held scheduled play — while a ceremony was held to honor the 100 years of Centre Court.

Djokovic, who questioned after his victory why matches generally begin so late in the main stadium, was among the many past champions who took part, joking to the crowd when it was his turn to speak, “Gosh, I feel more nervous than when I’m playing.”

If he was, indeed, jittery at all at a set apiece many hours later against van Rijthoven, it certainly did not show. Didn’t matter that van Rijthoven kept cranking out huge serves, to the tune of 20 aces, including a pair on second serves. Didn’t matter just how big the cuts were that van Rijthoven took with his forehands. Didn’t matter that the spectators, who love an underdog, were getting louder and louder as the second set came to a close. Didn’t matter that Djokovic stumbled behind what he called a “slippery” baseline twice, landing first on his backside, later on his left knee and stomach.

“He was on a streak on this surface, and I knew that it wasn’t going to be easy. With that serve and a lot of talent, great touch, powerful forehand, he can do a lot of damage,” Djokovic said. “It took me a little bit of time to get used to his pace.”

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, calibrated his best-in-the-game returns, got his groundstrokes in fine form — finishing with just 19 unforced errors, compared to 29 winners — and was in complete control, a step closer to all manner of important numbers. His pursuit of a fourth consecutive, and seventh overall, title at Wimbledon, not to mention a 21st major championship, will continue Tuesday against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Sinner reached his first quarterfinal at the All England Club by eliminating No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3 earlier.

The other quarterfinal on their half of the bracket will be No. 9 Cam Norrie of Britain against unseeded David Goffin of Belgium. They each advanced by beating Americans: Norrie beat No. 30 Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to get to his first major quarterfinal, and Goffin edged No. 23 Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 over more than 4 1/2 hours.

The rest of the fourth round is Monday, and the only men left in the field who ever have participated in a Grand Slam final are Djokovic and 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal. They are also the only men still around ranked in the top 10.

It’s a similarly unfamiliar collection of players chasing the women’s championship, with just one who has appeared in a Grand Slam final (two-time major title winner Simona Halep, who plays Monday) and just two who were among the top 15 seeds at Wimbledon (No. 3 Ons Jabeur and No. 4 Paula Badosa, who plays Monday).

Jabeur made it to the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the second year in a row with a 7-6 (9), 6-4 victory against No. 24 Elise Mertens of Belgium. The other women moving on Sunday are unseeded and in unfamiliar territory, never having been in any major quarterfinal.

Jabeur next plays Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, while Tatjana Maria, 34, and Jule Niemeier, 22, will meet in an all-German quarterfinal.

Bouzkova topped Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2, Maria defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after erasing two match points, and Niemeier beat Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4.

“There’s no reason ... not to keep this going,” said Bouzkova, who pulled out of the French Open in May after testing positive for COVID-19 before her second-round match. “Kind of believing in myself right now.”

There’s been a lot of that going around at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic put an end to such thoughts for van Rijthoven

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Newsbreak101
3d ago

...and he can't come to the USA to play the US Open due to his vaccince status. Yet other USA citizens can play unvaccinated in this tournament!

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
Rafael Nadal
Simona Halep
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

Nick Kyrgios has made plenty of headlines for his excellent play at Wimbledon. However, the latest headline isn't exactly a positive development. Kyrgios will appear in an Australian court next month because of an assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, alleges he grabbed her. If convicted, Kyrgios could face up...
TENNIS
#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#Centre Court#The All England Club
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Women’s semifinals next on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. The women will take center stage at Wimbledon all on their own Thursday with both semifinal matches on Centre Court. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the first match and Simona Halep will play Elena Rybakina in the second. Jabeur is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Halep has already won this tournament and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to reach a grand slam final at Wimbledon

This contest ended in a long, lingering hug. Two first-time grand slam semi-finalists, two women with powerful stories, two friends embracing over the net. Both would have been deserving victors and each wanted to acknowledge the success of the other, but there could be only one winner. And so Ons Jabeur overcame Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to progress to Saturday’s women’s singles final, the first African to do so.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal gets brutally honest on shocking withdrawal from Wimbledon

World no. 4 Rafael Nadal, who was on the precipice of advancing to his seventh Wimbledon final, was forced to withdraw due to an abdominal injury. Nadal played through the ailment in a five-set quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz, though his family, most notably his father, was imploring for him to stop the match.
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon because of a tear in his abdomen. As a result, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the final. This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he'll compete in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. He'll face either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie on Sunday.
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Hampered Nadal gets past Fritz at Wimbledon; Kyrgios next

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wincing from abdominal pain, unable to ply his customary relentless style of tennis, Rafael Nadal thought he might need to stop playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Taylor Fritz. Up in the Centre Court stands, Nadal’s father was waving his arms, motioning to the 22-time...
TENNIS
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Novak Djokovic's Huge Comeback Today

Down two sets to start the Wimbledon quarterfinal, 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic stormed back to win three straight against 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. Some magical play allowed the defending champion to stay alive and reach the semis for the 11th time in his storied career. The tennis...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

‘Most stressful thing’ in tennis creates angst at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Imagine this happening in your line of work: Posted online and regularly updated for the entire world to see is an objective, black-and-white assessment of how you’ve been faring over the past 52 weeks, how you compare to your colleagues and competitors and how your current status compares to that of a day, a week, a month, a year ago.
