Where are the active burn bans in Middle TN?

There have been a lot of burn bans issued in the past week or two. It can be a lot to keep up with which are still active and whether fireworks are allowed.

So, which places include bans that rule out fireworks ?

The Town of Smyrna Fire Department prohibited outdoor open burning within the corporate limits of the Town. The ban applies to "all open-air burning including leaf and woody debris and construction burning, campfires, and other fire activity, including backyard fire pits for recreational purposes."

The Portland Tennessee Fire Department issued a burn ban on June 22 and asked residents to watch for further updates. As of Friday, its burn ban is still active and expressly prohibits discharging fireworks, but grills and smokers are allowed as long as combustible materials are not present.

The fire marshals for the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Department issued a mandatory open burning ban, which includes all open burning.

The City of Lewisburg issued a Fireworks and Open Burning Ban Notice after fighting four fires in less than a week. They encourage residents to report violators of these bans at 931-359-4044.

The Hendersonville Fire Department (HFD) issued a burn ban for the entire city until further notice. Open fires and fireworks are expressly prohibited unless a permit is obtained through the HFD. The only active permit they have issued is for the Pyro Shows Incorporated fireworks display on Sunday night as part of the Freedom Festival.

The City of Goodlettsville "cannot safely allow open burning" at this time. Only commercial businesses which use air curtain destructors in supervised, controlled environments are exempt from the ban.

Brentwood Fire officials have suspended the issuance of burn permits, but all personal firework displays within the city are always illegal unless they are a part of a permitted display. The city's official July 4th celebration will be at Crockett Park on Monday at 7 p.m. Concerns about burn ban violations can be reported to 615-371-0160.

Cheatham , Montgomery and Sumner Counties generally issued Commissioner of Agriculture burn bans across their regions.

No burning permits will be given in any areas with a ban until the ban is lifted.

Mt. Juliet has also issued a general burn ban, but there, fireworks are still allowed. Fire Chief Jamie Luffman still asks that all fireworks activities be kept to a minimum.

La Vergne issued a burn ban but it does not affect the use of fireworks. Fireworks are only permitted between July 2 and July 5 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. On July 4, the permission extends until 11 p.m.