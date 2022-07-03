ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

AFC West Weekly: Toughest 3-game stretch for each team in 2022

By Wesley Roesch
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OluP_0gTnqepF00

We’re back with another update for Kansas City Chiefs fans on AFC West rivals.

Normally, each week we highlight recent stories about the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. News is slow this time of year, though, so we’ve decided to study each team’s schedule and find the most difficult three-game stretch for each AFC West squad in 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QI5aV_0gTnqepF00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: at Los Angeles Chargers | Nov. 20, 3:25 p.m. CT

Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Rams | Nov. 27, 3:25 p.m. CT

Week 13: at Cincinnati Bengals | Dec. 4, 3:25 p.m. CT

The Chiefs have some tough stretches in the first half of the season, too, but none compare to this brutal stretch in late November/early December. In this three-game run, the K.C. has its toughest division rival, the defending Super Bowl champions, and the team who defeated K.C. in the AFC Championship game. All three of these are afternoon games that’ll likely be featured nationally — and for good reason.

Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVIc1_0gTnqepF00
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Week 16: at Los Angeles Rams | Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. MT

Week 17: at Kansas City Chiefs | Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. MT

Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers | Jan. 7/8, time TBD

Denver’s toughest run comes at the end of the season. They’ll take on the Super Bowl champs on Christmas Day and follow that up with a divisional contest on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. They’ll close the season against the Chargers, which could end up being a game that determines a playoff spot or seed, or even who wins the AFC West altogether.

Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdVMI_0gTnqepF00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers | Dec. 4, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams | Dec. 8, 5:15 p.m. PT

Week 15: vs. New England Patriots | Dec. 18, 5:20 p.m. PT

The Raiders’ toughest stretch was actually somewhat hard to decide — the difficulty level of their opponents is spread out pretty well. I went with this stretch because it features a tough divisional opponent followed by the Rams, in L.A., on a short week. Then they’ll have the Patriots on Sunday night which could have big playoff seeding implications.

Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49p5oT_0gTnqepF00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: at Indianapolis Colts | Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m. PT

Week 17: vs Los Angeles Rams | Jan. 1, 5:20 p.m. PT

Week 18: at Denver Broncos | Jan. 7/8, time TBD

The Chargers also close out the season with their toughest stretch. The Colts in Indianapolis on Monday night will pose a tough challenge, and then of course the Super Bowl champions will be difficult to take out on a shortened week on Sunday night. As mentioned before, that final game with the Broncos could carry massive stakes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RaiderMaven

Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: Minnesota Vikings Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders continue their preseason run against the Minnesota Vikings in week one at Allegiant Stadium. The Mike Zimmer era comes to a close in Minnesota and for the first time in nearly a decade, the Vikings defense will be operating differently. The young offensive minded Kevin O'Connell...
PARADISE, NV
AllLions

Dan Campbell Ranked as Third-Worst NFL Head Coach

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enter the 2022 campaign with a higher level of expectations than they did in Campbell's first season as Lions head man. Campbell & Co. went a dismal 3-13-1 in 2021, failing to win a game until Week 13 (a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings).
DETROIT, MI
The Game Haus

2022 College Football Bowl Projections

The college football season is coming up and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections. Bowl Game Team 1 Team 2 Date Time (EST) Bahamas Bowl Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Miami (OH) Redhawks December 16 11:30. Cure Bowl Army Black Knights...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Denver, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
All49ers

Pro Football Focus Ranks the 49ers' Roster 6th Best in the NFC

This might seem harsh, but it's fair. Pro Football Focus just ranked the top five rosters in the NFC and did not include the 49ers. San Francisco ranked just outside the top five in the conference at No. 6, which may come as a shock, considering the 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game last season, but it accurately reflects how things have changed this then.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The best-kept secret at Cowboys OTA’s

For the last decade, Cowboy fans have relentlessly clamored for the Jones family to dive into their pocketbook and sign a marquee free agent to bolster their roster. Even with the reluctance to dip their toes in the free agency pool, the Cowboys’ front office has been able to form rosters loaded with talent. That has to do with the phenomenal drafting they do yearly. And I’m not only talking about their success on day 1. Almost every year, the Cowboys can find a diamond in the rough later in the draft that contributes immediately.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Rams#Broncos#Afc West#Bengals#American Football#Afc West Weekly
RamDigest

Where Does Rams’ Sean McVay Rank Among NFL Coaches?

With the start of the 2022 NFL season just over two months away, all 32 teams are looking to make their mark across the league’s landscape. Having already assembled the majority of their respective 90-man rosters, the process for teams’ determining which players will be chosen to represent each franchise for the upcoming season is about to begin; as training camps are set to open in late July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

College football conference realignment: Four Pac-12 teams in discussions to move to Big 12, per report

USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten sent the Pac-12 into a frenzy, and it could result in four additional teams leaving the storied conference. WildcatAuthority reports there will be significant discussions centered around Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah making their way to the soon-to-be-altered Big 12 Conference. VIP subscribers can read the latest updates on those discussions by clicking here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos QB Russell Wilson not fazed by mistakes

Every quarterback makes mistakes. Nobody is perfect, not even Tom Brady. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will make mistakes this fall. He’s made mistakes this offseason and he’ll make mistakes during training camp and preseason. What will be important for the Broncos during games this season is how...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Derrick Henry calls Hassan Haskins 'a beast'

One of the more surprising picks the Tennessee Titans made during the 2022 NFL draft was the fourth-round selection of Michigan running back Hassan Haskins. Now, that’s not to say we didn’t think the Titans could take a running back at all, just not that early and not before what we perceived were bigger needs, like tight end, which Tennessee would later address.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Ranking the 14 defenses they will face in 2022

Jets - Week 17 (Seattle) 2021 DVOA ranking: No. 32 (14.4%) 2021 scoring ranking: No. 32 (29.6 ppg) The Jets have a brilliant defensive mind leading this unit in head coach Robert Saleh. However, he doesn’t have anywhere near the talent he had to work with as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. Drafting Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson and signing Jordan Whitehead and D.J. Reed will help, but it’ll likely take another year before this defense really grows into something good.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy