Crash Sunday afternoon in Port Royal blocks Parris Island Gateway lane, police say

A crash caused a delay Sunday afternoon for traffic on Parris Island Gateway in Port Royal, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 1:11 p.m. on Parris Island Gateway at Midtown Drive . A lane heading south on Parris Island Gateway was blocked following the crash.

Emergency crews are working the scene. Delays are expected in the area until approximately 2:11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.