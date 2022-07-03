Trevor Story sitting Sunday for Red Sox

When the Boston Bruins fired former coach Bruce Cassidy, it raised some eyebrows. It took three and a half weeks, but general manager (GM) Don Sweeney hired Jim Montgomery as Cassidy’s replacement. Montgomery was selected over several other candidates, but now that the search for a new coach is over, it’s time for Sweeney and the front office to focus on the 2022 offseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO