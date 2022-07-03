ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Trevor Story sitting Sunday for Red Sox

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Red Sox SS Bogaerts' left thigh cut when stopping a steal

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday's game against the Cubs with a left thigh laceration. In the seventh inning, Bogaerts covered second when Willson Contreras ran to steal it. Contreras’ spikes appeared to slide into Bogaerts’ left leg as Bogaerts tagged him out.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski kept to San Francisco's bench on Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong not in Brewers' Monday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 231 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .235 batting average with a .735 OPS, 6 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Adam Vinatieri's son no longer committed to UMass football

BOSTON -- Back in February, A.J. Vinatieri -- the son of Patriots legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri -- excitedly announced his commitment to play football at the University of Massachusetts. That commitment, however, is no more. A.J. Vinatieri announced on Twitter that he has decommitted...
AMHERST, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins’ Questions Following the Hiring of Jim Montgomery

When the Boston Bruins fired former coach Bruce Cassidy, it raised some eyebrows. It took three and a half weeks, but general manager (GM) Don Sweeney hired Jim Montgomery as Cassidy’s replacement. Montgomery was selected over several other candidates, but now that the search for a new coach is over, it’s time for Sweeney and the front office to focus on the 2022 offseason.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Arroyo
numberfire.com

Joey Votto joining Reds' bench Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

William Contreras taking a seat Monday for Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Braves' Eddie Rosario (eye) returning to lineup Monday

The Atlanta Braves listed Eddie Rosario (eye) as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario hasn't played since April, when he underwent a procedure on his eye to address blurred vision and swelling. He'll bat seventh and cover left field in his return, while Marcell Ozuna moves to designated hitter, Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher, and William Contreras takes a seat.
ATLANTA, GA
Boston

Celtics, sharpshooter Sam Hauser reportedly agree to 3-year deal

There's optimism that the 6-foot-7 forward can crack the rotation as early as next season. It appears Sam Hauser, who showed potential as a shooter in his rookie year, is staying with the Celtics. The Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the sides agreed to a three-year deal worth approximately...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter a late add to Yankees' Tuesday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Mets position Mark Canha in left field on Monday evening

New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Canha will man left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Canha to score 11.0...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Javier Baez on Tigers' bench Tuesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers appear to be giving Baez a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering shortstop and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is replacing Baez in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Austin Romine catching for Cardinals on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Romine will start at catcher on Monday night after Andrew Knizner received a break on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Romine to score 4.9 FanDuel points at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo (back) scratched from Yankees' lineup Tuesday; Matt Carpenter enters

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Conner Capel starting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Conner Capel as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Capel will bat eighth and cover right field for Sunday's game while Lars Nootbaar takes a seat. Capel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, and left his first MLB action...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier in Royals' Monday afternoon lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Monday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Dozier is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. Our models project Dozier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy