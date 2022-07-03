Trevor Story sitting Sunday for Red Sox

As the New York Yankees look to continue their dominance in the 2022 season, they have reshuffled their bullpen arms by making a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and placing one of their promising youngsters on the injured list. The Yankees announced that they have traded left-handed pitcher Manny Bañuelos...
CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday's game against the Cubs with a left thigh laceration. In the seventh inning, Bogaerts covered second when Willson Contreras ran to steal it. Contreras’ spikes appeared to slide into Bogaerts’ left leg as Bogaerts tagged him out.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Wong is being replaced at second base by Luis Urias versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 231 plate appearances this season, Wong has a .235 batting average with a .735 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON -- Back in February, A.J. Vinatieri -- the son of Patriots legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri -- excitedly announced his commitment to play football at the University of Massachusetts. That commitment, however, is no more. A.J. Vinatieri announced on Twitter that he has decommitted...
When the Boston Bruins fired former coach Bruce Cassidy, it raised some eyebrows. It took three and a half weeks, but general manager (GM) Don Sweeney hired Jim Montgomery as Cassidy’s replacement. Montgomery was selected over several other candidates, but now that the search for a new coach is over, it’s time for Sweeney and the front office to focus on the 2022 offseason.
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will take a seat Monday while Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher. Marcell Ozuna will take a turn at designated hitter and Eddie Rosario (eye) will return to the lineup in left field and bat seventh.
The Atlanta Braves listed Eddie Rosario (eye) as their starting left fielder for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario hasn't played since April, when he underwent a procedure on his eye to address blurred vision and swelling. He'll bat seventh and cover left field in his return, while Marcell Ozuna moves to designated hitter, Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher, and William Contreras takes a seat.
There's optimism that the 6-foot-7 forward can crack the rotation as early as next season. It appears Sam Hauser, who showed potential as a shooter in his rookie year, is staying with the Celtics. The Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the sides agreed to a three-year deal worth approximately...
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carpenter was originally slated to begin Tuesday's game on the bench. However, Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup due to lower back stiffness. As a result, Carpenter is now starting, getting the nod at designated hitter and batting sixth in the order versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha is batting seventh in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Canha will man left field after Jeff McNeil was shifted to second base and Luis Guillorme was given a breather. In a matchup versus right-hander Hunter Greene, our models project Canha to score 11.0...
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers appear to be giving Baez a routine breather. Harold Castro is covering shortstop and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is replacing Baez in the lineup to play third base and bat seventh.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Romine will start at catcher on Monday night after Andrew Knizner received a break on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Kyle Wright, our models project Romine to score 4.9 FanDuel points at...
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rizzo is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, he has been removed from the lineup for the series opener in Pittsburgh. After some defensive reshuffling, Matt Carpenter will now enter the lineup at designated hitter versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana.
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Conner Capel as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Capel will bat eighth and cover right field for Sunday's game while Lars Nootbaar takes a seat. Capel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, and left his first MLB action...
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Monday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Dozier is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jake Odorizzi. Our models project Dozier for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
