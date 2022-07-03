ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Country Heat is Coming to NYC and The Macy’s Day 4th Celebration

987thebull.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular returns to New York City. The two-hour event airs...

www.987thebull.com

Cleveland.com

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2022: How to watch for free

WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). During the show, 50 pyrotechnicians will launch more than 48,000 shells from five barges positioned between 23rd Street and 42nd Street on the East River. Colorful new and familiar effects will light up the night sky and bring choruses of “oohs and aahs.” New effects this year include whistling jellyfish, little snakes, blinking smiling face, swimming chrysanthemums and more -- synchronized to a rousing musical score and effects in 30 colors and shapes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideradio.com

WBLS New York Fills Afternoon Opening With ‘JusNik’ From WBHJ.

Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York fills its afternoon drive position with “JusNik,” who succeeds Shaila Scott following her June exit after two stints at the station. The Brooklyn-born and Queens-raised “JusNik” was most recently PD and midday host at Summitmedia hip-hop/R&B “95.7 Jamz” WBHJ Birmingham using the name “Nu York.” She exited WBHJ in May, after 13 years with the station.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Coors Light Is Giving Away Weekend Trips To NYC, LA And Chicago This Summer

Coors Light is offering you the chance to win a luxury trip to New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago this summer. Enter the Coors Light summer giveaway for your chance to win a three day getaway to New York City, LA or Chicago! You could win two nights in a high-class hotel and a culinary adventure tour of some awesome restaurants across the city. Each trip itinerary will also include unforgettable activities, all carefully curated to give you the trip of a lifetime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Shaq performs as part of Jersey City’s July 4th celebrations

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The Macy’s Fireworks lit up New York City Monday night, but across the river, Jersey City was throwing its own daylong party. The rival display didn’t disappoint — and neither did the celebrity guests, including New Jersey native Shaquille O’Neal. The NBA star, who performs music under the name Diesel, […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
nypressnews.com

As preps continue for Monday’s Macy Fireworks in NYC, massive show lights up the sky at the Meadowlands on Sunday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Fourth of July fireworks frenzy has begun. On Sunday night, there was a show at the State Fair Meadowlands, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. People claimed their spots hours earlier. The lights in the sky were choreographed to patriotic music. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, making it the perfect night to see every sizzle and sparkle clearly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Joey Chestnut grabs protester during Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut grabbed a protester during the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn on Monday. The Darth Vader mask-wearing protester held a sign that read “Expose Smithfield’s Deathstar.” Another protester wore a stormtrooper mask from the “Star Wars” series. Smithfield is the manufacturer of Nathan’s […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Bassey BY

Summer fun in New York City: Things to do

In summer, New York City is a bustling city filled with people. As the summer begins, many exciting events and activities will last until the wee hours of the morning. Be aware that NYC can become quite humid and hot, so make sure you drink plenty of water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thisis50.com

Jersey City’s hidden secret Seymore Dough has arrived with serious bars !

From showcases to major studio sessions with top industry names, Seymore Dough has been blessing the locals with his ridiculous wordplay ! His Debut Song Mix & Mastered by 7x Grammy Award Winner *Pat Viala* titled “Independence Day” will be released to the public July 4th , 2022 ! Along with other projects set to release soon after , Seymore Dough credits one of his mentors Ceas *Founder of Desertstormradio.com* as one of the main people to stick by him and support through all times . “Invading the industry will be difficult, but my bars speak for themselves ” stated Seymore . Boom Bap is quickly growing in the industry but working with names such as “Benny The Butcher , Ack Mooga, Stove God Cooks , 38 Spesh” as well as a shoutout from Newarks own “Redman”, Seymore realizes the work he needs to put in and is ready to STOMP his way in the industry . Crediting his manager Rob “Duce” Robinson for staying by his side and always keeping it real , Seymore says he is ready to really attack the game and conquer all obstacles.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
evgrieve.com

Thrift NYC sets up shop on 14th Street

The city's second outpost of Thrift NYC opened in late June at 226 E. 14th St. between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. You can find a curated mix of vintage clothing for men and women, with prices in the $10 to $40 range. The shop is open Monday-Saturday from 11...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC July 4th holiday weekend shootings spike

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fourth of July holiday weekend shootings in New York City spiked 60% when compared to last year, police said Monday. From Friday through Sunday, there were 24 shooting incidents with 31 victims. Last year, there were 15 incidents with 19 victims in the same time period. On Sunday, there were six […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Magazine

This Brooklyn Couple Had a Fairy-Tale Affair at the Crane Estate

The bride always romanticized a European garden wedding—which is why the ceremony took place in the estate's Italian Garden. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. When Michael Rickert began tutoring fellow...
BOSTON, MA

