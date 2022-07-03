ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Taste Test: Redbreast’s New Release Is an Exceptional Irish Whiskey for Bourbon Lovers

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8xCW_0gTnpwVI00

Click here to read the full article.

Major whiskey brands like to tinker with their formula when coming up with new series and collections. Often this is more of a gimmick than anything else, a marketing tool that uses some minor change in mashbill or maturation to supposedly yield a new flavor, and ultimately to get you to buy more whiskey. So it was with a sizable grain of salt that I approached the new Redbreast Kentucky Oak Edition, the first in the Irish whiskey brand’s American Oak Series. Redbreast has already given us some variations on its age statement lineup of tried-and-true pot still Irish whiskey, like the Lustau and PX Editions which focused on the effects of sherry cask maturation. Kentucky Oak, however, brings things back to the bourbon barrel, and the resulting whiskey is quite good, and more importantly very different from the Redbreast you have tried before.

“Redbreast is renowned for its heavy sherry influence,” said master blender Billy Leighton in a prepared statement. “This can often mean that its ex-bourbon counterpart is overlooked, even though Kentucky white oak barrels, which have previously held bourbon, are central to the Redbreast DNA.” The base whiskey does indeed have that DNA—triple-distilled pot still Irish whiskey, made from a mashbill of malted and unmalted barley, matured in American oak bourbon barrels and Spanish Oloroso sherry butts. But the whiskey is then placed into a set of virgin oak barrels that have been lightly toasted and charred for an additional three to seven months, the same type in which bourbon would be aged. 63 casks were shipped to the Midleton Distillery outside of Cork, each one made of wood from Elk Cave Farm, an oak tree farm in Kentucky that employs sustainable methods to ensure both the quality of the wood and its future availability. The whiskey is non-chill filtered, and bottled at a higher 101 proof, perhaps another bourbon nod given how strongly associated that proof is with Wild Turkey (although Redbreast is owned by Pernod Ricard, Wild Turkey by Campari).

The effects of the virgin oak finish on this whiskey are pronounced and quite lovely. The nose has layers of vanilla, sandalwood and fresh green apple, with a hit of alcohol that doesn’t burn much given the high ABV. There’s also a bit of orange that lingers. On the palate, the classic red berry and spice notes from the sherry casks are reduced, supplanted by rich flavors of toffee, caramel, creme brûlée and a strong oakiness that particularly pops on the finish. This bottle isn’t cheap, but I would absolutely consider making an Old Fashioned with this whiskey, and the 101 proof means that it can certainly stand up to a large ice cube.

So yes, this is essentially a cask-finished Irish whiskey, like so many other cask-finished Irish whiskeys. But the story behind the liquid comes across in flavor translation, and this oak-forward, bourbon-style, pot still Irish whiskey is a bottle worth hunting down. If you still have your doubts, try the Kentucky Oak Edition side-by-side with regular Redbreast and see for yourself just how much this whiskey has been transformed.

Score: 97


Buy Now: $120

What Our Score Means

  • 100: Worth trading your first born for
  • 95 – 99 In the Pantheon: A trophy for the cabinet
  • 90 – 94 Great: An excited nod from friends when you pour them a dram
  • 85 – 89 Very Good: Delicious enough to buy, but not quite special enough to chase on the secondary market
  • 80 – 84 Good: More of your everyday drinker, solid and reliable
  • Below 80 It’s alright: Honestly, we probably won’t waste your time and ours with this

Every week Jonah Flicker tastes the most buzzworthy and interesting whiskeys in the world. Check back each Friday for his latest review.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 3

Related
Robb Report

Sorry Bourbon Fans: Michter’s Announces It Will Only Release Its Rye This Year

Click here to read the full article. Even in banner times for bourbon fans, there can be disappointment.  Case in point: This spring, Kentucky distillery Michter’s announced that it was delaying its annual 10-year-old bourbon release until 2023 to allow the whiskey to age for another year. In fact, according to the brand, all of its whiskey is currently being allocated because of demand outpacing supply. Michter’s does have a reputation for holding back a release if it’s deemed not to be ready. The late master distiller Willie Pratt was even nicknamed “Dr. No” for his refusal to allow any whiskey...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: New Riff’s Lackluster Rye Shows the Perils of Cask Finishing

Click here to read the full article. Just like hoppy beer or private jokes among friends, in the world of whiskey, cask finishing can be taken too far. American distilleries have embraced the practice of placing whiskey in a different type of cask after its initial maturation period with gusto over the past few years, and people are divided about its merits. There are relatively brief cask finishes which are concise and have a very clear point, and then there are others that are more meandering and possibly attempts to fix a whiskey that had some flaws to begin with....
DRINKS
Robb Report

This New San Francisco Seafood Spot Is Serving Up Fish Fit for a Michelin-Star Restaurant

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for peak summer, San Francisco is getting a new seafood restaurant in the Mission District. Nick Anichini, previously the chef de cuisine at the Michelin three-star Atelier Crenn, has partnered with the sustainable seafood company Water2Table to open Ancora, which opens this weekend. Ancora, which means “anchor” in Italian, will focus on simple preparations of fish, with a Spanish influence underlying many of the dishes. “What it’s gonna boil down to is, I have access to such great products with Water2Table, or the bounty of the vegetables that grow in Northern...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Allrecipes.com

Rodney Scott's Secret Eastern Carolina Barbecue Sauce

It's usually a lot easier posting a copycat recipe for something when the creator has shared the ingredients and technique in various interviews, videos, and television appearances, and that was the case with Rodney Scott, and his famous Eastern Carolina style barbecue sauce. Except, in each of these appearances he'd give a slightly different version, which was either artistic license, or a devious strategy to keep the real "secret" recipe a secret. What I'm trying to say is, I still had to do some guessing.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Robb Report

Michael Jordan Wore a Bonkers $155,000 Urwerk Watch to the NASCAR Ally 400

Championship rings and gold hoops aren’t the only accessories that Michael Jordan has collected over the years. He’s got a thing for watches, too. The NBA legend and NASCAR team owner showed off the latest addition to his collection, an Urwerk UR-220 RG, at last weekend’s Ally 400 race at the Nashville Superspeedway. The angular timepiece is brash, just as one would expect from the Swiss brand, taking specific visual inspiration from one of the most famous TV shows of the 1980s, Miami Vice.
NBA
Robb Report

The Co-Host of ‘Botched’ Just Listed His Luxe Bel Air Mansion for $30 Million

This may be the house that Botched built, but there are certainly no mistakes here. Sited on a private 1.3-acre hillside lot, the immaculate Bel Air mansion is the brainchild of Dr. Paul Nassif and has benefited from his fastidious eye. The Lebanese-American plastic surgeon, best known for co-hosting the E! Network’s hit reality series, first listed the property last year while it was still under construction. Now that it’s complete, Nassif’s prized pad has hit the market once again.
REAL ESTATE
morningbrew.com

Coca-Cola announces a canned Jack and Coke

Jack and Coke—the classic mixed drink made by combining Jack Daniel’s and Coke into a glass—just got even easier to drink. Coca-Cola and Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel’s distiller) have teamed up to create a canned Jack and Coke cocktail, set to hit shelves in Mexico later this year before expanding globally. A zero-sugar version of the ready-to-drink cocktail will also be available, and diet/caffeine-free varieties can be made the old-fashioned way (see recipe above).
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Irish Whiskey#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#American#Px#Kentucky Oak#Spanish
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare Ruf RGT Is Up for Auction, and It’s Already Reached Six Figures

Click here to read the full article. Rufs are particularly coveted among Porsche buffs. For proof, look no further than the rarity up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The 2007 RGT in question, which was only listed at the start of the week, has sparked a bidding war among collectors and is sitting at $130,000 at the time of this writing. That makes it around the same price as the new 911 GTS. For the unversed, Ruf is a legendary Porsche tuner that is known for putting a high-powered spin on Stuttgart’s finest. Since Ruf builds vehicles from the ground up,...
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan. The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

These Elegant Martini Glasses Were Designed to Keep Your Cocktails Cold

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. It certainly looks a little more sophisticated than “stubby holders”—the foam beer receptacles employed by Australians to protect their cans of VB and Toohey’s New from that part of the world’s famously intense rays.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

8 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dishes We Wish They'd Bring Back to the Menu

Cracker Barrel, the combination country store and Southern-style eatery, has a been a staple in the South since it was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969. Folks have been flocking to the antique-filled chain for fried chicken, hash brown casserole, and other homestyle favorites for years, but like Chick-fil-A (and pretty much every other restaurant chain) occasionally Cracker Barrel discontinues a menu item—even if customers love it. "We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable menu items that our guests love," Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy, told Nation's Restaurant News in a statement after they trimmed some items from the menu in 2020.
LEBANON, TN
Robb Report

The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

A Former NFL Star Is Launching the First Whiskey to Source Grain From Black and Brown Farmers

Click here to read the full article. Ex-NFL player Malcolm Jenkins is working to further diversity and inclusivity in the whiskey world with his new venture, which will source ingredients exclusively from Black and brown farmers. Jenkins is a two-time Super Bowl champion who played with both the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints before retiring this past spring. He and his company Malcolm, Inc. have now partnered with Millstone Spirits Group, the owner of New Liberty Distillery in Philadelphia, and will work with master distiller Robert Cassell to develop this project. This new whiskey brand will source grains like barley,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: The Premium Wagyu Ribeye That’s Finally Available in the US

Click here to read the full article. On a bluefin tuna that exceeds 600 pounds, you only get a couple pounds of the really good stuff: the ultra-fatty belly called toro, the crown jewel of many an omakase menu. So when you encounter a slab of beef gets the nickname “toro of the land,” you know there’s some fatty goodness in your future. Such is the case with Ogata Farm Maezawa A5 Wagyu beef. This rare and coveted cattle from the northeast Japanese prefecture of Iwata produces richly marbled beef that’s among the best in the country, earning its comparison to...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Anne Burrell Uses In Deviled Eggs

You can find deviled eggs on the menu in almost any setting. Fancy restaurant? Deviled eggs. Backyard barbecue? Deviled eggs. Holiday party? You guessed it. This easy appetizer can be made with as few as two ingredients: eggs and mayonnaise. However, those who have made them before often like to put their own twist on the dish. Seasonings such as salt and paprika are commonly used to add flavor, though Food Network suggests adding avocado, pickles, or bacon.
RECIPES
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy