Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations in Restraining Order Case

A judge in Puerto Rico has issued a restraining order against Ricky Martin , police confirmed on July 2.

Law enforcement spokesman Axel Valencia told the Associated Press that authorities visited the singer’s upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado to serve the order, however, “police haven’t been able to find him.”

Because the request was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic abuse law, it remains unconfirmed who is behind it. Puerto Rican news outlet, El Vocero , reported that it came from someone Martin had dated for seven months.

According to the petitioner, Martin has denied their breakup for two months now and he has been seen wandering near their home at least three times. “The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero says, quoting the order. AP has not received a copy of the order.

Meanwhile, spokesman Valencia said that the order prevents Martin from contacting the petitioner and that a judge will have to determine at a hearing whether the legal arrangement should remain in place or be terminated. He also added that the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact the police, which normally would involve prosecutors determining if there was enough evidence to file charges. Instead, the request was filed through the court.

Martin’s representatives told People , “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

This news comes as Martin faces another legal suit put in place by his former manager , Rebecca Drucker, who worked with Martin from 2014 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2022. She alleges that Martin owes her more than $3 million dollars in unpaid commissions. Drucker also states that she “fiercely protected Martin” against a “potentially career-ending allegation” in September 2020.