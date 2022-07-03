ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin Denies Domestic Abuse Allegations in Restraining Order Case

By Thania Garcia
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wc9Pr_0gTnpmvG00

Click here to read the full article.

A judge in Puerto Rico has issued a restraining order against Ricky Martin , police confirmed on July 2.

Law enforcement spokesman Axel Valencia told the Associated Press that authorities visited the singer’s upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado to serve the order, however, “police haven’t been able to find him.”

Because the request was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic abuse law, it remains unconfirmed who is behind it. Puerto Rican news outlet, El Vocero , reported that it came from someone Martin had dated for seven months.

According to the petitioner, Martin has denied their breakup for two months now and he has been seen wandering near their home at least three times. “The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero says, quoting the order. AP has not received a copy of the order.

Meanwhile, spokesman Valencia said that the order prevents Martin from contacting the petitioner and that a judge will have to determine at a hearing whether the legal arrangement should remain in place or be terminated. He also added that the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact the police, which normally would involve prosecutors determining if there was enough evidence to file charges. Instead, the request was filed through the court.

Martin’s representatives told People , “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

This news comes as Martin faces another legal suit put in place by his former manager , Rebecca Drucker, who worked with Martin from 2014 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2022. She alleges that Martin owes her more than $3 million dollars in unpaid commissions. Drucker also states that she “fiercely protected Martin” against a “potentially career-ending allegation” in September 2020.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum Hit With a Breathtaking Lawsuit Involving a ‘Potentially Career-Ending Allegation’

There could be troubled times ahead. Musical superstar Ricky Martin could soon be in some serious legal trouble with his former talent manager. And from the sounds of things, it may pale in comparison to anything his former General Hospital character Miguel would ever have to worry about from his slimeball music producer, Linc! (Yes, that’s right, remember when we learned Miguel was one of Linc’s clients?)
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
Popculture

Ricky Martin Accused of Domestic Violence

Ricky Martin denied allegations of domestic violence after a restraining order was filed against the pop star in Puerto Rico Friday. A judge issued the restraining order Saturday, police told the Associated Press. Martin's representative told PEOPLE the allegations that lead to the restraining order are "completely false and fabricated."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Restraining Order#The Associated Press#Puerto Rican
Daily Mail

Innocent trucker whose license plate was stolen by human smugglers who left 50 to die is being targeted by people who wrongly believe he is responsible for the tragedy

The family of a Texas man said he was wrongfully identified as the owner of the truck used by human smugglers who left 50 migrants to die inside the vehicle in 103 degree weather along the U.S.-Mexico border. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found 'stacks of bodies'...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
StyleCaster

Johnny’s Lawyer Just Responded to Rumors She Had an ‘Inappropriate’ & ‘Unethical’ Relationship With Him During Amber’s Trial

Click here to read the full article. A serious matter. Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, addressed the dating rumors that circulated during their trial against Amber Heard. The attorney talked to People on June 10, 2022, about the romance claims and denied that she had an “unprofessional” relationship with her client.. “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Couple featured in HBO show plead guilty to drug charges linked to fatal fentanyl overdose

A couple who appeared in the HBO documentary Crime of the Century about the opioid epidemic have pleaded guilty to their role in the fentanyl-overdose of a 24-year-old San Diego woman.Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and 40-year-old Valerie Lynn Addison pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office. Salazar offered the drugs for sale through an online classified ads website, and sold fentanyl to the victim, who has not been named, in November 2020. She died after ingesting the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Film producer formally charged with murders of model Christy Giles and her architect friend

A Hollywood film producer who was originally accused of manslaughter in the deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend has now been charged with murder, reports say.David Pearce, 40, was handed the murder charge in Los Angeles County last week, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday. He was arrested in December for the deaths of Giles, 24, and her architect friend Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, 26, and has been behind bars since February for unconnected sexual assault charges. In November 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were found unconscious outside Los Angeles hospitals following a night out with friends. Both died.The Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Why did R Kelly get a longer sentence than Ghislaine Maxwell? A legal expert explains

Disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was sentenced to thirty years in prison on Wednesday following his conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering. In response to this news, many compared his sentencing to that of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who received twenty years in jail for her sex trafficking conviction. One Twitter user wrote: “Can someone please explain to me how R Kelly received a prison sentence 10 years longer than Ghislaine Maxwell?”Some social media users also spectulated whether race was a factor in the sentencing, with one person writing: “R Kelly (a black man) was sentenced 30...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy