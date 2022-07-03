ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an interior designer – the top decorating mistakes people make with some costing you a lot of money

By Franca Akenami
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuIJ5_0gTnphVd00

A WELL-CURATED abode is very achievable with the right prep.

According to interior expert Nick Lewis, there are some design blunders you may be making that are setting you back when styling your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo5y8_0gTnphVd00
Lewis shared the design mistakes you may be making in your home that are costing you a ton of money Credit: TikTok / nicktalksdesign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3onL_0gTnphVd00
Lewis says you should try testing out different patches of varying paint colors in multiple areas of a room Credit: Getty

"Okay, let's go over the top interior design mistakes I see and how to fix them," Lewis began in a TikTok video.

NOT KNOWING YOUR DESIRED DESIGN STYLE

"Not knowing what your interior design style is. This can result in you buying a lot of unnecessary furniture and wasting a lot of money," he said.

To combat this, Lewis suggested looking at different pictures of design styles that really inspire you.

You'll notice that in time you'll begin to deviate from certain styles or start mixing different ones together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNrSR_0gTnphVd00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGptu_0gTnphVd00

He cautioned: "Don't just go in and buy a bunch of furniture, throw it in a room, and hope for the best, because hope is not a strategy."

CHOOSING THE WRONG PAINT

"When you're choosing paint, make sure that it is the last thing that you do," Lewis advised.

"You wanna make sure you have all your furniture pieces, fixed elements, and your color palette figured out, before you apply your first coat of paint."

To be super safe, Lewis says you should try testing out different patches of varying paint colors in multiple areas of a room.

This should be done at different times of the day because the lighting environment will affect the paint color.

BUYING THE WRONG FURNITURE

You can go wrong by either buying furniture that's too small for your space, or more commonly, buying furniture that's too big.

If you're considering new furniture, put tape on the floor that matches the measurements of the furniture that you're looking at.

This will ensure that you have enough room to move around comfortably in the space.

People in the comments section of Lewis's video were grateful for the tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lrepw_0gTnphVd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8ie3_0gTnphVd00

"Where were you when I moved into my first place," one person wrote.

"I love this advice about finding your style first before buying! This helped me so much when I moved and redecorated," added a second.

Comments / 4

