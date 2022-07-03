ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Former Wimbledon champions line up on Centre Court to celebrate centenary

By Haroon Siddique and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIBGY_0gTnperS00
Former Wimbledon champions line up during a celebration of 100 years of Centre Court. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Wimbledon spectators were treated to appearances by some of the tournament’s legends including Billie Jean King , Roger Federer and Venus Williams on Sunday as Centre Court celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The ceremony featured 26 previous champions as well as a singalong led by Cliff Richard, recreating when he memorably entertained the Centre Court crowd in similar fashion during a lengthy rain delay in 1996.

Related: Britain’s new stars get a chance to shine at Wimbledon

Giants from the past such as Rod Laver, Chris Evert and Björn Borg rubbed shoulders with present-day competitors including Novak Djokovic , Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray , who ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s champion at Wimbledon.

The veteran broadcasters Sue Barker and John McEnroe introduced the players as they entered in order of how many championships they have won.

King, who won 20 Wimbledon titles, wore a bright pink blazer and blew kisses to the crowd. She told Barker: “As a 17-year-old I played my first match ever here at Wimbledon. I had two days on this court. It was magical and wonderful and I knew I belonged here.”

King paid tribute to her friend Martina Navratilova , a nine-time Wimbledon singles winner, who was unable to attend due to coronavirus.

Fans stood and cheered when Federer, the winner of a record eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles, strode on to the court wearing a suit and tie with white trainers.

The Swiss great, who has faced a lengthy absence from the game through injury, said he felt “awkward” to return to the court without playing and he had missed Wimbledon this year.

“I hope I can come back one more time,” he told the audience. “The knee has been rough on me but I’ve been happy at home, it’s been a good year.”

McEnroe, winner of eight Wimbledon titles as well a losing finalist in one of the greatest matches ever to grace Centre Court – his five-set epic against Björn Borg in the 1980 final – warmly hugged his former rival.

Taking part in the ceremony before his match later on Sunday, Djokovic, the reigning men’s champion and favourite to win again this year, described his first Wimbledon title as a dream come true.

He said it was an “absolute honour and privilege” to be sharing the court with legends of the sport and he was more nervous at the ceremony than when he was when playing.

The musician Freya Ridings performed Lost Without You on a white piano as the grand slam winners looked across the grass and some spectators wept.

Thousands of free tickets were given to Ukrainian, Syrian and Afghan refugees , as well as to community groups and schools to attend the centenary event.

Centre Court has been the main stage at the championships since 1922, when the tournament relocated from SW19’s Worple Road to Church Road.

The court was bombed in October 1940, during the second world war, and Wimbledon was unable to repair the damaged section until 1947. In 1979 it was expanded to host a larger capacity and in 2009 it gained a retractable roof.

This year’s tournament is the first to operate normally since 2019, after coronavirus restrictions led to it being cancelled in 2020 and to capacity being halved last year.

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
John Mcenroe
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Freya Ridings
Daily Mail

Wimbledon chiefs deny 2004 champion Maria Sharapova was snubbed from Centre Court centenary celebrations because of her nationality... with players from Russia and Belarus banned because of the war with Ukraine

Wimbledon chiefs have denied Maria Sharapova was left out of their Centre Court centenary celebrations because she is Russian — insisting not all one-time champions were included. Sharapova was a notable absentee from Sunday’s parade of champions, which included 26 former winners, 12 of whom had just one Wimbledon...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centenary#The Centre Court#Wimbledon Giants#British
The Guardian

Fox and friends confront billion-dollar US lawsuits over election fraud claims

Rightwing networks Fox News, OAN and Newsmax could be found liable in cases brought by voting machine company Dominion. In the months following the 2020 US presidential election, rightwing TV news in America was a wild west, an apparently lawless free-for-all where conspiracy theories about voting machines, ballot-stuffed suitcases and dead Venezuelan leaders were repeated to viewers around the clock.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Djokovic practises with son, seven, ahead of Wimbledon quarter-final

Novak Djokovic has been practising at Wimbledon with his young son ahead of the quarter-finals.The defending champion was pictured playing with seven-year-old Stefan on Court Three at Aorangi Park – the practice court in the south-west London grounds – ahead of his next match against Italian Jannik Sinner later this week.Footage shared on social media shows Stefan throwing his father the ball as the top seed worked on his serve.The pair could also be seen playing around as the seven-year-old jumped on his father’s back.It comes after Djokovic shared a photo of his son last week, in which they both...
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

343K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy