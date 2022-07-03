ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians pitcher James Karinchak recalled from Triple-A Columbus

By Jon Rudder
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0R4T_0gTnpMAU00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – James Karinchak stepped through the doors from the hallway leading to the Guardians’ clubhouse sporting a fresh tan and a big smile.

“At the end of the day, I’m still waking up and playing baseball,” Karinchak said.

His excitement could hardly be contained. Fresh off being recalled from Triple-A Columbus, the right-hander’s rehab assignment is finally complete.

For the better part of the last several months, Karinchak has been recovering from a shoulder injury suffered during Spring Training. When the club broke North, he stayed put.

“It's obviously not in Cleveland, but I mean, I'm still playing baseball in Arizona, and that's all I ever wanted to do,” Karinchak said.

But now that baseball is being played in Cleveland. Admittedly, Karinchak didn’t anticipate missing this much time. But after 75 games he said his shoulder feels good. So too, does his mind.

“The biggest part is like mentally knowing you can throw a baseball hard again,” Karinchak said. “Obviously, you get hurt when you throw a baseball, that's how I got hurt was throwing a baseball hard.”

Getting over that mental threshold to be able to throw a baseball with command and confidence didn’t come until roughly mid-April for Karinchak. Since the beginning of June, he’s been refining his throwing and focusing on being more consistent in Columbus.

In 12 appearances with the Clippers, Karinchak went 1-0 with a 5.73 ERA, striking out 17 batters in 11 innings.

“I think the last three outings have been really, really good,” said pitching coach Carl Willis. “He has continued to improve and started to show signs of being his old self.”

Karinchak’s “old self” allowed just one run through his first 21 outings in 2021, but struggled over his next 12 appearances before being sent down to Columbus. Whether it’s his fastball or his curveball, he’s ready to uncork either to a major league batter at this point.

“I’m confident in both of them right now. I’m excited to see what I can do,” Karinchak said.

Overcoming a significant injury is never easy, often one of the biggest barriers to overcome for an athlete.

For Karinchak? His shoulder recovery takes a backseat in terms of career-hurdles to surrendering a 432-foot grand slam to Gio Urshela in the 2020 playoffs as a rookie.

With the Yankees trailing 4-1 in the fourth inning, Urshela’s bomb into the empty bleachers thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic put his team in the lead and reverberated louder than any sellout crowd could.

“This one (the shoulder injury) was definitely a setback, I would say mentally, but I say the biggest mental hurdle was definitely coming back after that (homer to Urshela),” Karinchak said.

The Guardians schedule, three double-headers in six days, has put the club in a precarious position of saving arms and managing workloads.
But for Karinchak the situation worked in his favor with the Cleveland pitching staff wearing thin.

He doesn’t care about the circumstances, he’s just ready to throw off the mound in a big-league ballpark again.

“I'm confident my ability right now and we're going to find out soon, right,” he said.

NOTES – The Guardians placed reliever Anthony Gose on the 10-day IL with a strained left triceps.

Pitching coach Carl Willis said Saturday was the first day the team became aware of any issues and the initial prognosis is not believed to be serious. The team should know more in a couple days.

“The hope is it's two or three days and he'll be feel better,” Willis said. “Unfortunately, we have to go the IL route because with the double-headers and the schedule as it is, we can’t go short one day.”

Gose has appeared in 22 games this year and sports a 3-0 record to go along with a 5.57 ERA in 21 innings. He’s allowed 15 hits, 11 earned runs, while giving up four home runs and issuing 11 walks.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.3 The Fan

Padres swept by Mariners in 2-game series

The Mariners beat the Padres 6-2 on Tuesday, completing a 2-game sweep of the Padres in San Diego. Mike Clevinger pitched fairly well, but gave up 3 runs in the 4th inning, breaking the 1-1 tie and giving the Mariners a 3-run lead.
Yardbarker

Guardians Avoid Sweep, Dominant Start From Triston McKenzie

That one was a little too close for comfort, but the Guardians got it done in the end. They were able to avoid getting swept by the New York Yankees as they won the series finale 2-0. The story of the game was easily the dominant performance from Triston McKenzie who marched right through the Yankee lineup.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Homer, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Greater Cleveland Bakeries You Should Check Out

Are you looking for a great bakery in the Cleveland area? If so, you should consider visiting these Greater Cleveland bakeries. If you're looking for a great croissant, head to this bakery in Lakewood. Their croissants are flaky, buttery goodness. You can't go wrong with a classic butter croissant. They also have croissants filled with apricot jam, chocolate, raspberry jam, or spinach and feta. Customers also love their ciabatta and scones.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Willis
Person
James Karinchak
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving Nets chaos; Cavaliers lock up key players; Knicks overpay

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Guardians#Triple A#Er
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy