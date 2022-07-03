ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

Authorities investigate two fatal shootings by police in L.A. County

By Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Authorities are investigating two separate officer-involved shootings that took place Saturday and resulted in two fatalities, officials said.

The first occurred when a Huntington Park police officer shot a woman after she was allegedly chasing a man with a pair of scissors near the 6900 block of South Alameda Street about 3:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The woman was struck in her upper torso, according to the news release. She was treated by paramedics and died at the scene.

The man she had allegedly been chasing was treated for a wound on his upper torso that was not life-threatening, authorities said. Officers found a pair of scissors at the scene.

The other shooting occurred about 9:45 p.m. in South L.A. when a police officer shot a man near 36th Place and Maple Avenue.

LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez said the man was armed and refused to follow the officers’ commands. The man was struck by a rubber bullet and fell to the ground, but did not drop the firearm.

Police shot the man, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died, Hernandez said.

The firearm was recovered at the scene.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

