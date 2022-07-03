ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin & Hailey Bieber Stay Close On Romantic Sushi Date Amid His Health Struggles: Photos

By Terry Zeller
 2 days ago
The adorable couple was dressed to impress in super chic gear as they headed into the West Hollywood hotspot during the 4th of July weekend.

