ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate panel seeking information on MLB’s antitrust exemption

By Olafimihan Oshin
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOWPB_0gTnp3Tw00

The Senate Judiciary Committee has sent a letter to the MLB requesting more information about the league’s antitrust exemption on its minor league players and teams.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, the panel asked Advocates for Minor Leaguers executive director Harry Marino about how the league’s antitrust exemption is affecting minor league athletes and the operations of minor league baseball teams.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers is a nonprofit organization that seeks to better working conditions for minor league baseball players.

The letter was signed by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah.)

“May 29, 2022 marked the 100-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s unilateral creation of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) antitrust exemption in the case Federal Baseball Club v. National League ,” the senators wrote in the letter. “As we mark this anniversary, we write to seek information about how baseball’s antitrust exemption is impacting competition in the labor market for minor league ballplayers as well as the operations of minor league teams.”

The Supreme Court ruled in that 1922 case that the MLB did not meet the criteria of “interstate commerce,” resulting in the court deciding that the league didn’t fall under the Sherman Act, which prohibits businesses from engaging in acts that suppress competition — hence the antitrust exemption.

In a series of questions, the senators asked Marino if the antitrust exemption has an effect on MLB lockouts and work stoppages and what role it plays when a minor league player signs a “Minor League Uniform Player Contract,” among other queries.

The panel also noted an Athletic article published in January that detailed a corrupt system within the international player market, including performance-enhancing drug use and shady deals between local scouts and trainers.

“We appreciate your attention to this timely issue and look forward to working with you to ensure that players, communities, and fans can continue to enjoy America’s pastime,” the senators concluded their letter.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill in March that targeted the league’s antitrust exemption following the MLB lockout, which ended earlier that month.

Sanders said in his statement at the time that the Senate Judiciary Committee should look into the matter as well.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a statement of interest on the minor league contraction antitrust case Nostalgic Partners, LLC v. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, referring to the league’s antitrust exemption as an “aberration” that “does not rest on any substantive policy interests that justify players and fans losing out on the benefits of competition,” a press release from the committee noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Bernie Sanders
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell bashed the House for not yet passing legislation boosting security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

An armed man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh early Wednesday. What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is demanding the House take up and pass Senate legislation boosting security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families following an early morning incident involving a man arrested near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON — The Senate is poised to pass a bipartisan bill later this week that could become the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in years, including billions in new mental health funding. Senators on a procedural vote late Tuesday agreed 64-34 to start debate on the gun control bill, which would also have to be passed by […] The post U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Arizona Senate president who ordered partisan audit of 2020 election cooperating with FBI January 6 probe

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has recieved a subpoena from a Washington DC grand jury as part of the FBI investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.According to CBS 5 in Phoenix, officials have confirmed that Ms Fann is cooperating with the probe and has turned over emails and text messages to FBI agents.The Arizona state senator was a driving force behind the partisan audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, after Mr Biden became the first Democrat to carry the Grand Canyon state in November 2020. The FBI investigation has also reached Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, both of whom have recieved grand jury subpoenas as well. Read More Arizona Republican election audit contractor Cyber Ninjas spent $8.8m, documents showIn election misinformation fight, '2020 changed everything'Trump just slammed a wrecking ball into Arizona’s Senate raceThey wanted to overturn 2020 election results. Now these candidates want to run the next elections
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Minor League Baseball#Lockouts#The Supreme Court#Major League Baseball#Federal Baseball Club
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
Ballotpedia News

54% of state legislatures are Republican, 44% Democratic

At the end of June 2022, 54.27% of all state legislators in the United States are Republicans while 44.41% are Democrats. There are 7,383 state legislative seats in the country. Republicans control 62 chambers, while Democrats hold 36. The Alaska House of Representatives is the only chamber organized under a...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

House Oversight Committee to hold hearing on Roe reversal's impact

A top House panel will hold a hearing later this month on the impact of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, it announced ahead of the weekend. News of the hearing came from House Oversight and Reform Committee Democrats, who said in a statement that the panel would "examine how the Republican-appointed Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will impact people and families across America for generations to come." The hearing, which will take place July 13, was announced Friday, one week to the day since the nation's highest bench announced that it would reverse the 1973 landmark ruling, which had guaranteed nationwide abortion access for nearly half a century.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy