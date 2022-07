Some topics are difficult to approach. That’s particularly true when you’re a basketball writer. You don’t come to NBA Analysis for opinions on sensitive issues. With that said, sometimes those same difficult topics are relevant in basketball discourse. Unfortunately, this is one of those times. Miles Bridges committed a crime this summer. Domestic abuse. Simply put, his actions were despicable. If his NBA career is over, he’ll find (and deserve) little sympathy.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO