Rocky Top, TN

Police: Rocky Top man charged for setting ‘numerous’ fires

By Hannah Moore
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Rocky Top man has been charged for setting numerous fires in Rocky Top according to the Rocky Top Police Department.

Nathaniel A. Seiber, 28, was arrested by the department in the early morning hours of July 1, 2022. He has been charged with 15 counts of setting fire to personal property, four counts of Theft of $1,000 or less, one count of reckless burning and one count of shoplifting.

11-year-old helps Rockwood police find stolen bikes

Seiber was identified as a person of interest following an investigation by the Rocky Top Police Department into several fires in the area of Glenn Avenue.

