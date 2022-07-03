ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Piers Morgan SLAMS Virat Kohli for 'blowing mocking kisses' at Jonny Bairstow after his century for England at Edgbaston... as he points out that the former India captain hasn't hit an international hundred since November 2019

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Piers Morgan has hit out at Virat Kohli for blowing a kiss at Jonny Bairstow when he was finally dismissed after making another brilliant hundred at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Bairstow has had a summer to remember, scoring back-to-back hundreds against New Zealand, and he followed that up with an entertaining knock against India before he fell for 106, having been caught by Kohli off the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

As Bairstow walked off, Kohli blew a kiss, and Morgan was far from impressed with the former India captain's reaction to the wicket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjAlJ_0gTnoJzA00
Virat Kohli blew a mocking kiss after Jonny Bairstow was finally dismissed at Edgbaston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEu96_0gTnoJzA00
This came after Bairstow had scored his third century in as many Test matches

'Kohli has a brass neck blowing mocking kisses at a bloke who’s scored three more Test hundreds in the past month than he has in the past 2.5 years,' Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of his country's greatest ever batters, and has 70 international hundreds to his name.

However, he has not hit a ton since November 2019; a fact that Morgan was keen to point out.

Kohli and Bairstow have had a number of run-ins during the Test match, as the pair first came together when there was a rain delay on day two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBhco_0gTnoJzA00
Kohli and Bairstow appeared to have a number of disagreements on the field on day three

On that occasion, it seemed to be a light-hearted exchange, with Kohli smiling as he spoke to the England batter.

Things seemed a little more serious on Sunday morning, though, as Kohli appeared to be doing his best at winding Bairstow up.

If that was his tactic, it didn't work very well. The Yorkshireman proceeded to smash India's bowlers all around the ground, moving to 91 before lunch, prior to completing the 11th Test century of his career after the interval.

The visitors eventually got their man shortly after he reached his landmark, though, and Kohli had clearly not forgotten their earlier exchange as Bairstow trudged back to the dressing room.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance. Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal produces a MIRACLE comeback to beat Taylor Fritz in five sets on Centre Court after struggling badly with injury as he twice trailed by a set... with Spanish legend setting up a mouthwatering Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios

The mysteries of the locker room are fast blending into the secrets of eternal youth and resurrection. A day after Novak Djokovic revived himself by chatting to the man in the mirror, an even older and frailer chap retreated to the same haven and returned as a raging bull. What...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Local footy ref suffers seizures and a brain bleed after being coward punched from behind by a player furious at his calls

An local footy referee has suffered seizures and a brain bleed after being coward punched by a player in the middle of a 'social match'. Jason Fernie, 49, was officiating a Marooka Oztag competition in Rocklea, in Brisbane's south on Monday, when a player from a team dubbed the 'The Grubbies' punched him in the back of the head after being furious with a call.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ian Poulter is ready to rile tour loyalists by playing in Europe between Saudi-backed LIV events... as the defiant Englishman eyes flagship BMW PGA Championship after overturning ban

Ian Poulter will follow up his contentious appearance in the Genesis Scottish Open — which begins on Thursday — with more outings on the DP World Tour this summer, including the flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The news will infuriate many of the tour’s loyalists — who...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Piers Morgan
Daily Mail

Nathan Rooney's wedding day video of kickabout with his wife - the Liverpool defender Rhiannon Roberts - went viral... now the boss of Gibraltar side FCB Magpies is in the limelight as he seeks to take down Crusaders and set up a glamour tie with FC Basle

It's been a fairytale few months for Nathan Rooney. He has taken a one-time pub team from Gibraltar into Europe then got married to a Liverpool right-back. Come Thursday it could get even better. Rooney is the former Blackburn Rovers and Crawley Town coach who is now managing FCB Magpies...
UEFA
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife Was Reportedly Once Banned From Wimbledon; Duchess Of Cambridge Just Made Her Debut At The 2022 Tennis Tournament

Kate Middleton made her debut at Wimbledon 2022 Tuesday. She arrived with her husband, Prince William, at the annual tennis tournament. But the Duchess of Cambridge once suffered a major heartbreak when she was banned from the event. Kate Middleton Banned From Wimbledon Finals 2013. The Duchess of Cambridge is...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Those guys made their bed, so leave us alone': Billy Horschel accuses the Saudi-backed LIV Golf defectors of being 'hypocrites and LIARS' and tells them to stay away from PGA Tour and DP World Tour

Billy Horschel has accused golf’s Saudi rebels of being ‘hypocrites and liars’ and urged them to stay away from the established tours. Horschel made an impassioned defence of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature a number of players from LIV Golf after their suspensions were temporarily stayed on appeal.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
Daily Mail

Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent

A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Everyone at risk' as immunity-evading super strain of Covid hits as Australians 30 and over are set to receive a fourth vaccine - here are the symptoms to look out for

Calls for more Australians to receive a fourth Covid vaccination are mounting even as case numbers and hospitalisations rise around the country and newer strains take over as the main threat. The new wave of BA4 and BA5 subvariants are ripping through Australia due to high transmissibility, with early data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios roars into his FIRST-EVER Grand Slam semi-final as the Australian bad boy beats Cristian Garin in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering final four clash with Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios said he thought his ship had sailed. Actually, it might be about to come in. As he battled through a straight-sets victory on Wimbledon’s Court 1, over on Centre, the ageing body of Rafael Nadal was catching up with him. There has arguably rarely been a better year to play Novak Djokovic, too — that is, if he overcomes the top British seed Cameron Norrie.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

$30 million Oz Lotto winners thought they had scored a measly $30k when they arrived to claim the huge prize as the young couple reveal what they're going to do with the money

It's been a sleepless night for a lucky Oz Lotto winner after discovering she'd become Australia's newest multi-millionaire. The Forest Lake woman from Brisbane's south-west claimed the entire $30million jackpot as the single division one winner in Tuesday night's draw. Officials were trying to track down the mystery unregistered player...
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'

A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'I thought that ship had sailed': Nick Kyrgios admits he felt he had wasted his Grand Slam chance as the Aussie bad boy reaches his first major semi-final at Wimbledon after beating Cristian Garin

Nick Kyrgios admitted he felt his opportunity at Grand Slam glory had gone after booking his place in a first-ever major semi-final at Wimbledon. The controversial Australian, whose antics this fortnight have thrilled and appalled in equal measure, reached the last four at Wimbledon with a commanding 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 victory over Cristian Garin on Wednesday night.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'This start is so important': England boss Sarina Wiegman was satisfied after The Lionesses Euro 2022 opening win over Austria in front of an 'incredible' 70,000 fans at Old Trafford

England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria. Beth Mead's 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Channel 10 boss dismisses reports about new breakfast show's poor ratings and insists the network is 'happy' with its performance… after drawing just 44 viewers in Sydney

Channel 10's new 8am news bulletin, 10 News First: Breakfast, landed with a thud last week, drawing just 44 viewers in Sydney during its second day on air. And now a network executive has stepped forward to dismiss press coverage of the disastrous OzTam ratings as 'exaggerated'. Martin White, Head...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'We were all into Sweet Caroline!': Beth Mead worships 'unbelievable' Old Trafford atmosphere after scoring in England's victory over Austria in Euro 2022 opener... as Leah Williamson praises 'special' record crowd

Beth Mead described the Old Trafford atmosphere as 'unbelievable' after scoring the only goal in England's 1-0 win over Austria in the first game of Euro 2022. The Arsenal winger controlled Fran Kirby's through ball before lifting it over club team-mate Manuela Zinsberger after just 16 minutes, with the Lionesses limiting their opponents to minimal chances at the other end.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

467K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy