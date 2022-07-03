Piers Morgan SLAMS Virat Kohli for 'blowing mocking kisses' at Jonny Bairstow after his century for England at Edgbaston... as he points out that the former India captain hasn't hit an international hundred since November 2019

Piers Morgan has hit out at Virat Kohli for blowing a kiss at Jonny Bairstow when he was finally dismissed after making another brilliant hundred at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Bairstow has had a summer to remember, scoring back-to-back hundreds against New Zealand, and he followed that up with an entertaining knock against India before he fell for 106, having been caught by Kohli off the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

As Bairstow walked off, Kohli blew a kiss, and Morgan was far from impressed with the former India captain's reaction to the wicket.

Virat Kohli blew a mocking kiss after Jonny Bairstow was finally dismissed at Edgbaston

This came after Bairstow had scored his third century in as many Test matches

'Kohli has a brass neck blowing mocking kisses at a bloke who’s scored three more Test hundreds in the past month than he has in the past 2.5 years,' Morgan wrote on Twitter.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of his country's greatest ever batters, and has 70 international hundreds to his name.

However, he has not hit a ton since November 2019; a fact that Morgan was keen to point out.

Kohli and Bairstow have had a number of run-ins during the Test match, as the pair first came together when there was a rain delay on day two.

Kohli and Bairstow appeared to have a number of disagreements on the field on day three

On that occasion, it seemed to be a light-hearted exchange, with Kohli smiling as he spoke to the England batter.

Things seemed a little more serious on Sunday morning, though, as Kohli appeared to be doing his best at winding Bairstow up.

If that was his tactic, it didn't work very well. The Yorkshireman proceeded to smash India's bowlers all around the ground, moving to 91 before lunch, prior to completing the 11th Test century of his career after the interval.

The visitors eventually got their man shortly after he reached his landmark, though, and Kohli had clearly not forgotten their earlier exchange as Bairstow trudged back to the dressing room.